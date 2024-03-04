Your Google Pixel smartphone may soon have this life-saving iPhone feature





Ever since Apple introduced the satellite-based emergency SOS feature with the iPhone 14, Android smartphone manufacturers have been working on products to counter this feature. Thanks to some eagle-eyed Pixel users, we now have reason to believe that Google can deliver a life-saving feature. It will be coming to Pixel smartphones soon.

As spotted by 9to5Google this week, you'll see a new “Satellite SOS” option in the safety and emergency settings of your Pixel smartphone between Emergency SOS and Car Collision Detection. I've seen it on both Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a.

For those who don't know, Apple's satellite-based Emergency SOS feature, as the name suggests, is used in emergencies as a way to broadcast your location to emergency services when no active cellular or Wi-Fi connection is available. intended for use. Basically, your cell phone can connect to a satellite instead of a cell tower to call for help. This feature has already been credited with saving several lives when iPhone users were stranded in areas without cell phone coverage.

As for Google's potential rivals in Pixel smartphones, tapping the Satellite SOS option doesn't do anything for now. It's as if Google accidentally pushed out a menu option before the feature was ready for rollout. Whatever the reason, it's clear that the search giant is preparing to add satellite connectivity to its Pixel series at some point, and perhaps in the near future.

Digging deeper, 9to5Google's team found several more screens within the Pixel's code that appear to be related to the satellite SOS feature. Through a rooted phone, the team was able to access a potential menu of features that included the following text: “Pixel lets you send messages to emergency services and share your location when you can't connect to your cell phone or Wi-Fi network.”

Another section of text at the bottom of the page provides more details. “If you connect to emergency services via satellite, your name, email, phone number, location, device information (IMEI, language, model, battery level), and emergency information will be shared with the emergency services and satellite service provider. ”

A screenshot was also shared on the Google News channel on Telegram. You can check it below.

(Image credit: Google News via Telegram)

At first glance, users will be able to customize their emergency contacts and set up automatic alerts for emergencies. The privacy disclaimer states that when Satellite SOS is enabled, your name, email, phone number, location, emergency contacts, and device information may be shared with both emergency services and your satellite service provider. It is listed.

This page includes a currently defunct Try Demo or Test Real Mode option, as well as a link to a (not yet published) Google support page for countries where Satellite SOS is supported. It is. There's also a link to the Garmin Search and Rescue Insurance plan, where Google could potentially partner with Garmin, which has a vast network covering more than 150 countries on every continent, for search and rescue and global emergency response coverage. It suggests that.

It's still unclear when Google plans to make this feature available to users. It is likewise unclear whether Satellite SOS will be limited to his Pixel devices or will be available on all his best Android smartphones. But the fact that Google has already rolled out shortcuts is a good sign that you might not have to wait long.

