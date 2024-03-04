Google's ecosystem is growing, but native apps still lag behind Apple and Samsung





Google's foray into hardware has established the company as a major player in the mobile, wearables, and smart home industries. The latest Google Pixel 8 series brings new advances in AI and a focus on services. Google Pixel Watch offers health tracking and Pixel Buds provide a seamless listening experience. Nest-branded devices also allow you to control smart lights, thermostats, cameras, and other parts of your smart home.

Understand the Google ecosystem

These devices work together seamlessly to provide a great ecosystem for your hardware products. But mobile device software still lacks key services and applications, with Samsung and Apple far ahead of Google. The company doesn't offer the same level of native apps as other companies, making the switch from Apple or Samsung a bit more difficult for non-technical end users.

Google has been building an ecosystem for quite some time. The company is constantly announcing new devices and services based on collecting as much user data as possible to improve the Google ecosystem and shape it in a way that attracts more advertisers. . and business profits.

Related Google's Pixel ecosystem is improving, but it's far from complete At least the hardware seems to be a good fit

There are several reasons why Google is reluctant to bring more native apps to the platform, some of which can be explained by one simple service: search. Google Search already has many features built into it, making it easily accessible to billions of users. However, there are cases where native apps are considered more convenient and beneficial.

Google search is a powerful beast

The built-in Google app, which is also part of GMS (Google Mobile Services), already serves as a shortcut to Google Settings and built-in features and options. It includes Google Lens, voice search powered by Google Assistant, and most importantly, the powerful Google search engine.

The Google app acts like a do-it-all app that can do a lot of things and access you anywhere on the World Wide Web. Find photos, videos, and news articles (also using the integrated Discover feed); check stock exchanges, currencies, and weather forecasts; receive notifications about flight details and gates; see live scores of ongoing sporting events; and more. You can do. . If you can't decide between two things, you can also flip a coin. Plus, we've built in even more useful and fun commands to help you get more done, faster and more efficiently.

And when you actually search for something that doesn't give you a more direct answer, your search will bring you applications that will point you in the right direction and provide you with a solution. This is where a compass can come in handy, or you may want to see more detailed information about a particular stock you follow. However, there are no direct competitors to Apple's Fitness, Journal, and other major services.

Disadvantages of relying on a single service to capture data

The standard Google apps and search have become so powerful over the past few years that helping maintain individual apps can take valuable resources away from other departments within Google, so it's no longer necessary to do the same tasks. Some might argue that you don't need a separate app to run it. Instead, Google is focused on improving the search experience by building more features into the apps everyone uses.

Google makes it easy to link using the built-in Google app, so you don't have to build a separate app. The app already includes shortcuts and various settings, features, and options that take users to relevant locations within the system settings. The company has done a great job of minimizing bloatware, and it feels like a great package overall for most users.

However, users who are new to the platform, those who are less tech-savvy, or those switching from iOS may want a more streamlined and seamless experience that is easier to understand and use. A non-power user may not be familiar with the full functionality of his Google Search, and a native app could streamline this transition.

Google needs more built-in apps to streamline the experience for new and existing users Apple already does a great job with native apps

Even though Apple doesn't have a search engine, the company does a great job of retaining users and providing them with enough basic apps to be happy with the state of iOS.

iOS has many native apps that improve the overall experience and provide the basics for most users who are just getting started and setting up their device. Apple also does a great job of only including essential apps but allowing users to replace them with more feature-rich and premium alternatives using the App Store. The company also offers its own services in bundled apps.

Android isn't cool for teenagers, and that's a big problem Nearly 9 out of 10 US teenagers use an iPhone, with dire consequences for Google's mobile future

Apple is a great example of how first-party apps can provide value to users in understanding and accessing content. Weather apps provide detailed information about the weather forecast and show you all the information you want or need to know. The Notes app syncs across Apple devices without requiring a subscription and works natively on all systems and devices. The same goes for stocks, podcasts, shortcuts, health care, and fitness apps. One of the newest apps to join the list of native products is Journal. It helps users reflect and practice gratitude through journaling. More recently, Apple released a dedicated sports app that eliminates the need to search for scores.

Google needs more data than it can only get through search

Understanding how these apps play a critical role in keeping users happy with the platform begs the question, why hasn't Google done the same? The simplest explanation is that billions of people use Google Search. In contrast, a single individual app is used by only a few million people. This could interfere with Google's ability to track users, understand their habits, and increase the time they discover and use key services.

However, there are signs that Google may try something similar. The weather app on your Pixel smartphone already looks like a separate app, but in reality, it's actually just a shortcut that technically opens the weather applet from the main Google app.

Looking to the future, it's even more likely that Google will pursue a similar strategy, perhaps continuing to incorporate more elements into the main Google app, with native-looking apps acting as shortcuts to streamline the experience. It will happen. At least on Pixel devices. While this won't please everyone, it could improve the experience for millions of people who are considering switching from a competing platform and who want to access certain services while using a Pixel device. may help reduce the number of steps required.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-built-in-app-ecosystem-for-pixels-is-still-lacking/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos