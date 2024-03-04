



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia in 2024, we will commemorate this important milestone, promote the development of bilateral relations, and Given the important roles of both countries in intelligence, biomedicine and agricultural technology, the 2nd China-Malaysia Science, Technology and Innovation Summit with the theme “Promoting Collaborative Innovation, Building the Future Together” will be held at MRANTI Park's Hive 5 Scheduled to be held (Kuala Lumpur) from March 6th to 7th, 2024.

Minister and ambassador to participate in prestigious 50th anniversary diplomatic event between China and Malaysia

The summit was an initiative of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Malaysia and the Malaysian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), co-hosted by TusStar and the Malaysian Technology and Innovation Research Accelerator (MRANTI), and the project was supported by the Shaanxi Provincial International Trade Promotion Committee, Supported by Beijing ZGC Science City Ltd., Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Tsinghua Southeast Asia Center, and RCEP Industrial Cooperation Committee (RICC). The aim is to convene key stakeholders in the science, technology and innovation fields of both China and Malaysia, with a focus on fostering joint innovation and shaping the trajectory for the future.

Respected dignitaries including His Excellency Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia; YB Chang Lih Kang, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation; Minister of Economy YB Mohd Rafizi bin Ramli, Datuk Wira Dr Haji Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif, MRANTI CEO. Mr. Zhang Jinsheng, Managing Director of Tus-Holdings, and Mr. Xu Ningning, Chairman of his RCEP Industrial Cooperation Committee, were respectfully invited as special guests to celebrate this important occasion.

The summit will feature a wide range of events including the opening ceremony, thematic presentations, fireside chats, Global Tech Disrupt 2024, China-Malaysia Exploration Conference, TechInnoStar (Pitching Clash), and a high-tech exhibition showcasing 21 scientific and technological achievements. Activities will be provided.

The summit is expected to have offline participation of more than 3,000 people, including more than 100 VIP dignitaries from various fields at home and abroad, and is expected to promote bilateral cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) YB Chang Lih Kang acknowledged China's global leadership in science, technology and innovation and provided valuable insight into Malaysia's development. MOSTI is also focusing on strengthening ties with China, prioritizing key areas such as big data, space technology and new energy. Together, these efforts will advance Malaysia's innovation landscape.

His Excellency Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia, has been instrumental in promoting strong cooperation and exchanges between China and Malaysia. According to His Excellency, the enduring friendship between the two countries has laid a solid foundation for a strong partnership based on mutual understanding. In recent years, bilateral cooperation has significantly deepened across a variety of fields, with both countries prioritizing scientific and technological innovation as important drivers of social and economic progress. His Excellency Ouyang Yujing also highlighted that Chinese high-tech companies are increasing their investment in Malaysia, and the two countries are strengthening cooperation in the high-tech industry.

The 2nd China-Malaysia Science, Technology and Innovation Summit invites all stakeholders in the science and technology industry, including entrepreneurs, researchers, innovators and investors, to participate. This event is a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, learn about the latest developments in science and technology, and explore potential areas of cooperation between China and Malaysia.

By participating in the Summit, participants will contribute to the development of a strong and innovative science and technology ecosystem in both countries. Use this opportunity to build relationships, gain insights, and drive industry progress. For more information about the summit, please visit https://www.tusstar.my/summit.

Source TuStar Malaysia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/minister-and-ambassador-confirmed-for-prestigious-50th-anniversary-diplomatic-event-between-china-and-malaysia-302077965.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos