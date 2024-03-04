Weekly Tech Recap: Google removes Indian apps from Play Store, Elon Musk files lawsuit against OpenAI, and more





There's a lot going on in the tech world, from Elon Musk filing a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman to Google removing many popular Indian apps from the Play Store only to reinstate them the next day. Ta. With news this big, it's no surprise that some important tech news gets overshadowed, but don't worry. Covered in our weekly Technology Overview, we feature all the major technology news. of the week.

Google removes Indian apps from Play Store:

On Saturday, some Indian mobile applications removed by Google over payment disputes were reinstated on the Play Store, including Shaadi.com, Naukri, 99acres, and more. However, these applications have returned to the Play Store only as consumable apps. -App billing.

The issue revolves around Google's billing policies, with the tech giant vowing to charge fees ranging from 11% to 26% for in-app payments. Indian business leaders protested these charges and filed a similar complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Google claims that the fees it charges for applications listed on the Play Store are the lowest of any major market in the world. Additionally, the tech giant claims that it only charges fees on sales of digital products, which account for less than 3% of developers in India.

Elon Musk lawsuit:

Elon Musk on Thursday filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, over its relationship with tech giant Microsoft. Former OpenAI director Elon Musk has argued that the artificial intelligence company has strayed from its original mission of building AI systems for public welfare and transformed into a profit-maximizing company under the Microsoft umbrella.

Click here to read more

OpenAI responded to Musk's lawsuit as follows:

OpenAI's chief strategy officer Jason Kwon has criticized Elon Musk's claims that the San Francisco-based startup has strayed from its original goal of public, open-source AI and has become a de facto subsidiary of Microsoft. refuted. While Kwon flatly denied Musk's claims about OpenAI, he said the billionaire “regrets not being able to engage with the company today,” according to an internal memo cited by Bloomberg.

Click here to read more

Sundar Pichai says about the Gemini chatbot issue:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed ongoing issues with the company's AI chatbot Gemini (formerly Bard), calling some of the AI ​​chatbot's responses “problematic.” He said it showed prejudice. Notably, Google recently suspended Gemini's text-to-image generation feature following a social media uproar over some of the images generated by the chatbot.

Referring to the recent controversy surrounding Gemini, Pichai, in a memo to Google employees, called some of Gemini's responses “unacceptable” and acknowledged that the tech giant was “wrong.”

As quoted by The Verge, Pichai wrote in the letter that he wanted to address recent issues with problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app (formerly Bard). We know that some of the answers are upsetting and clearly show bias, but it's completely unacceptable and our decision was wrong. ”

Click here to read more

Create and edit music with Adobe's new Gen AI products.

New AI-powered innovations seem to emerge by the day, and in the latest iteration of this series, Adobe on Wednesday announced the launch of a new proprietary tool called Project Music GenAI Control that lets users create music. We announced that we are working on development. You can also edit these clips using only text prompts and without specialized software.

Project Music GenAI Control allows users to adjust tempo, intensity, repeat patterns, structure, and more. Alternatively, you can extend the track to any length to remix your music or create infinite loops.

Click here to read more

Brave browser launches new Gen AI-powered chatbot Leo:

To improve user privacy and productivity on the Android platform, privacy-focused web browser Brave recently announced Leo, an AI-powered chat assistant. This innovative feature, previously available on the desktop, is designed to give users a comprehensive set of tools to seamlessly navigate the web while maintaining a high level of privacy. I am.

Built on Meta's large-scale language model (LLM) technology, Leo initially utilized Llama-2, but later adopted Mixtral 8x7B as its default LLM. Brave's commitment to user privacy is evident in Leo's decision not to rely on third-party AI services.

Click here to read more

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the technology news and updates with Live Mint. Check out all the latest action on the 2024 Budget here. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.Show more Show less

Published: March 3, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/weekly-tech-recap-google-removes-indian-apps-from-play-store-elon-musk-files-lawsuit-against-openai-and-more-11709448845394.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos