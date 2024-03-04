Google vs. Indian apps: Indian internet companies battle Google on dial-up





While some apps removed from the Google Play Store are starting to comply with the internet giant's billing policies, founders and executives of Indian internet companies say their battle with Google is far from over. Ta.

Indian companies, on the other hand, are calling for a strategic response from the government, alleging that this is monopolistic behavior by US tech giants. Google, however, said its actions against the 10 companies were solely to make the ecosystem fairer for the majority of developers who adhere to its standards.

The Center also intervenes, March 1 As the standoff deepened since Sunday, both sides agreed to resolve the situation on Monday, when IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnau is scheduled to meet both sides. Founders who spoke to ET said that while the meeting with Vaishnault may swing things in their favor in the short term, there is no final clarity on whether they can gain the upper hand. SA said the Supreme Court would only clarify after the March 19 hearing. Case. We thank the Minister of ETtech for his intervention. Ministers are well aware of the issue and have already said that it is not acceptable to remove apps in the way they have been done, but the issue is still before the Supreme Court. The Gurugram-based founder of one of the affected apps said he was hopeful that final clarity would come from there.

At the center of the dispute is Google's billing system for its Play Store app marketplace. Google initially introduced its own billing system (GPBS) that charged a 15-30% fee on in-app payments made for purchases of consumable digital goods and services within the Android ecosystem. .

Find stories you're interested in Following the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) order in 2022, Google had to offer more payment options to app makers. Later, we introduced User Choice Billing (UCB). Although the scheme allows developers to introduce other payment methods such as his UPI, credit cards, and net banking, he is still charged a fee of 11-26%, which developers say is unsustainable. It states that. Google currently gives app makers three choices: GPBS, UCB, or consumption-only mode. In the third mode, where restored apps are deployed to return to the Play Store, there is no in-app purchase method. Consumers can use purchased services only within the app, but payments must be made externally in a browser. We were in for a complete surprise, said the Delhi-based founder. The companies had asked Google not to take any action that would affect them, but the Supreme Court offered no relief on February 9, leaving them with no choice but to comply or be fired.

On February 9, the Supreme Court refused to block Google from delisting apps that don't follow its policies.

Google did not respond to detailed inquiries sent via email.

The fallout from Google's March 1 action also exposed rifts within the company, which had previously been united in its opposition to big tech companies.

Despite the consolidation of cases by different parties in the Supreme Court, there is no coordination of strategy between the different parties… Every company is considering what is good for them, says senior executive told ET.

Another founder said once a few companies started bowing to Google's pressure, it became difficult for the remaining apps to maintain their position.

Google on Saturday started restoring apps such as Info Edge Indias Naukri, 99acres and People Interactives Shaadi.com. His 10 companies in question represent over 200 of his apps on the Play Store.

The removed app belonged to a company that is suing Google. There are many other apps that are not compliant but are still available on the Play Store, said one of the founders quoted above.

One person familiar with the matter said Google follows due process and delists apps that don't follow policies such as billing, safety and security.

The controversy over Google's actions towards Indian internet companies intensified last year ahead of elections to India's top internet lobbying group, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). This led to the ouster of the leadership at the time, which was primarily led by big tech companies like Google and Facebook.

In their place, Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream11, Rajesh Magow, founder and group CEO of Makemytrip, Murugavel Janakiraman of Matrimony.coms, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.coms, and Vishwas Patel of Infibeam Avenues. Indian entrepreneurs, including, joined the governing council.

Everyone was excited before last year's IAMAI elections, but even after the elections, the issues at hand were not adequately addressed, even though Indian entrepreneurs were in the majority, the founder quoted above said. one of them said. While other payment gateways charge fees of 4-5%, Google charges 11-26%, which is completely unaffordable for some businesses.

IAMAI on March 1 strongly condemned the removal of apps from some of the most prominent consumer digital companies such as Bharatmatrimony, Info Edge, Shaadi.com and TrulyMadly from the Play Store and urged Google to delist them. The company announced that it has requested that the banned apps be reinstated.

Matrimony.com's Janakiraman said the consumption model is an option and customers cannot pay through the app, which creates friction in the customer experience and leads to lost revenue. However, some app developers choose this option because it's better than not having an app in the Play Store at all. Some Matrimony.com apps are still down.

