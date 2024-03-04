Google's new app uses AI to solve math problems





What you need to know Google's newest app, Photomath, is the latest addition to its lineup of AI-powered productivity tools to simplify the process of tackling math problems. Photomath allows you to solve a variety of math problems simply by taking a photo of the equation. The app also offers a subscription option called Photomath Plus for $9.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Google's latest app dives deeper into the world of AI-powered productivity tools to help users tackle tough math problems with ease.

Google has officially welcomed Photomath to its app lineup (via 9to5Google). The search giant acquired the Croatia-based service in May 2022, but it took until last year to finalize the deal after the European Commission gave the go-ahead for the acquisition.

Google's current services like Google Docs and Search already offer the ability to solve math, but Photomath goes even further by offering a more convenient and efficient way to tackle those tough math problems. We offer a higher level of quality.

Photomath gives users the power to solve a variety of math problems, whether it's trigonometry or calculus. Just take a photo of the equation and Photomath will provide step-by-step instructions and solutions. You can also upload files for your math assignments. This is a game-changer for students and parents who frequently check their children's homework.

Image 1/4

(Image credit: Mirai)(Image credit: Mirai)(Image credit: Mirai)(Image credit: Mirai)

Probably the best thing about this app is the solution steps. It's not just about giving answers. It shows you how to get there yourself. What's more, it works even without an internet connection.

Google also offers a “Photomath Plus” subscription, which costs $9.99 per month or $69.99 per year. With this subscription, you'll get access to useful extra features like textbook solutions, animated tutorials, and more detailed explanations.

This app is not completely new. It debuted in 2014 and has since racked up over 100 million downloads. It has 4.5 stars on the Play Store and 4.7 stars on the App Store. Photomath probably has a reputation for being fast and accurate.

You may have tried Google Lens' “Homework” filter. And it's not hard to imagine Photomath's AI being incorporated into Google products like Lens. This has the potential to take text recognition and problem-solving capabilities to a whole new level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-unveils-photomath-app The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos