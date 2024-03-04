Google Drive update brings faster video loading and updated search experience





What you need to know Google is introducing a new update to videos uploaded to Drive that lets you adjust playback quality based on network speed. All new videos uploaded to Drive will take advantage of the new feature, and existing videos will be updated by the end of the year. Google is also improving the search experience in Drive on iOS with new filters. , and plans to roll it out to Android later.

Google is releasing a new update to Drive for mobile that automatically adjusts video quality and significantly reduces load times.

Google Drive's video player may seem like a distant relative of YouTube, but you've probably experienced some struggles when trying to stream videos on the platform. I can't say it's been a smooth road by any means. Videos take a long time to play, and the buffering feels like a snail's pace.

To solve this pain, Google is introducing Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) for all new videos uploaded to Drive. This means that the video will adjust its playback quality based on your network speed.

Google Drive's DASH upgrade has significantly reduced “time to join.” This is the amount of time it takes from when you click on the video to when it actually plays. Additionally, rebuffering is minimal during both fast and normal playback.

All new videos you throw into your cloud storage service undergo DASH processing. And Google plans to update all existing videos on Drive by the end of the year.

Google is also enhancing the Drive search experience on iOS, and plans to roll out the same upgrades to Android. Drive now has helpful filters like file type, owner, and last modified date right below the search bar.

(Image source: Google)

of the drive[ユーザー]Tabs allow you to access files of recent contacts. On the other hand, “Type” and “Modified” make it much easier to sort files by type and their recency.

Google says anyone with a Workspace account or a personal Google account can experience these new search filters. It's clear that Google is focusing on the Google Drive user experience with these updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-drive-video-playback-speed-boost The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos