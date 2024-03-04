Why did Google remove Indian apps from the Play Store?





Today on Finshots, we discuss Google's exclusive lease and why it wants an app store in India.

Story Google is the most evil company for companies Today they delisted us again This will completely destroy our business and Kuku FM will disappear [unaffordable] For most people in the country, but when [has] Monopolies cared about everyone but themselves.

Wait, what's going on?

Well, that's what the Kuku FM co-founder posted on LinkedIn on Friday. And he said it was because Google kicked his app out of the Play Store. So when you search for an app, you'll see a message that says, “This app is not available (as of Saturday evening).” *

For the uninitiated, Kuku FM is a six-year-old audio platform that hosts books and podcasts in seven languages. Anything other than music.

But what is relevant to our discussion is that Kuku FM has been downloaded over 10 million times on Google Play Store.

Now, let's make an assumption here. According to CapTable, 11% of those who downloaded the app converted to paid members. I don't know if that number is specific to people who downloaded it via her Google Play Store, Apple Store, or her website on Kuku FM herself. But I would say it's average. That means Kuku FM likely has about 1.1 million customers who download the app on the Google Play Store and pay about $899 a year.

Understood. But why does it matter?

To do this, you need to understand how the Google Play Store works.

More than 95% of smartphones in India run on Android. That's Google's operating system. So it doesn't matter if it's Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, they all use Android.

And the problem is, Google owns Android, so they have influence. All you have to do is go to your phone manufacturer and say, “If you want to use Android, you should preload the Play Store, Google Maps, YouTube, and Chrome apps.'' These apps will then be pre-installed. when purchasing a new mobile phone.

Therefore, if you want to download an app, you will most likely click on the Play Store.

But that also means that Google has a near monopoly. And monopoly is extremely harmful to the interests of consumers. They can set any rules according to their whims and fancies, like Google requiring his 30% commission on in-app payments. Alternatively, you can require apps to use only Google's internal billing system.

And in economics, this practice is often called monopoly rent.

Think of this as money that companies make by not competing effectively. You make money simply because you have the power to charge more. Or money earned just by existing without creating any more value.

In summary, Google built a dominant operating system -> used it to cut deals and profit from promoting its suite of apps -> and control distribution. This earned them exclusive rent.

So in the case of Kuku FM, assuming 1.1 million people spend $899 via an app downloaded on the Play Store, Google keeps a cut that could be as much as $270. In total, their value is in billions of rupees.

And Google is calling it a service fee for giving apps access to its large Android user base. That's their position. And they also claim not to be exclusive. Samsung has its own app store. Therefore, it does not mean that other companies cannot enter the market. You can also build it if you want. However, despite limited barriers to entry, few app stores have been able to achieve the level of success and influence that Google's Playstore has. They will argue that they are acting fairly and that companies must pay if they want to showcase their apps on Google's platform.

Regardless, this monopoly rent has become a big bone of contention in the tech industry these days. Antitrust regulators around the world are cracking down on these practices. In fact, a few years ago, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) concluded that Google does not allow other app stores to flourish. That tactic meant that only the Play Store featured prominently on all Android smartphones. And for that and several other reasons, the CCI imposed a fine of 220 billion yen against Google.

But that didn't stop Google from charging service fees. Oh, not at all. They cut it down a bit and stayed in business.

And here we are today. Or rather, until March 1st.

Google suddenly decided to exclude 10 Indian apps from the Play Store, including Shaadi.com, BharatMatrimony, Naukri, and Kuku FM. The tech giant said the apps were in arrears with service fees.

And complaints against Google came in quickly.

For example, Anupam Mittal, who runs Shaadi.com, decided to call Google the new Digital East India Co and said about this #Lagaan: [rent] It has to stop! Meanwhile, the co-founder of Kuku FM believes that the Indian government: [should] Intervene and save the startup ecosystem.

And the government is probably listening too. They have already called and had a meeting with Google and India is very clear, our policy is very clear and it is very clear that our startups will get the protection they need. is.

That's nice, but I wasn't sure if the government could force Google to fix its ways. After all, no court in the world has yet said that Google should provide large-scale distribution to major apps for free. So what can the government actually do?

And yes, it may be tempting to say with pride that the Indian government should create its own app store. But we don't know about it. Because a few years ago, the Indian government tried to revive the app store business called Mobile Seva. We wanted to promote atmanirbharta (self-reliance). But that idea didn't actually ignite the app world. It was a bit of a failure.

So, are there any alternatives?

Now, PhonePe?

Yes, the king of UPI payments launched its own app store called Indus Appstore a few weeks ago. And the company plans to eliminate commissions, instead charging only an annual listing fee. However, that fee is also scheduled to be waived until 2025.

Could the timing have been better?

We don't think so.

But that doesn't mean success is guaranteed. Indeed, PhonePe has a huge user base to tap into. But it also means getting people to change their behavior. You need to ask their muscle memory and make them click on the Indus Appstore icon instead of the Play Store icon. And it may not be easy.

The only thing that might work in its favor is that it's available in 12 languages. And that's likely to get a significant number of people to use it.

But the real key is if they can somehow convince phone manufacturers to pre-install Indus Appstore on their phones. That could really move the needle. Who knows how this will turn out, anyway. Perhaps Google and these companies will reach a compromise. Alternatively, governments may introduce regulations aimed at leveling the playing field.

We'll have to wait and see.

Until then

Don't forget to share this story on WhatsApp, LinkedIn and X.

*Some of these apps are now back on the Play Store, but without in-app purchase options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finshots.in/archive/why-did-google-kick-indian-apps-off-the-play-store/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos