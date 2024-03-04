India's technology minister blocks Google from removing local apps The Register





Asia Overview Ashwini Vaishnau, India's Minister of Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology, has vowed to prevent Google from removing Indian apps from the Play Store.

Google recently removed apps it claimed were not compliant with payment regulations.

In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Vaishnau argued that the app should be restored and vowed to protect Indian startups.

“I have already called Google and I have already called the delisted app developer. We will meet next week,” the minister told Press Trust.

The minister added: “This cannot be tolerated. This type of delisting cannot be tolerated.”

simon sherwood

APNIC Secretary General resigns

Paul Wilson, executive director of the Asia Pacific Network Information Center (APNIC), has announced his intention to step down from his position at the Internet Registry after 26 years.

Wilson's departure was announced last Friday.

“After long consideration, Mr. Paul has decided to pursue other personal interests, explaining that those interests are incompatible with the demanding job of leading APNIC,” APNIC Chair Kenny Huang said. wrote.

Wilson's term ends June 30, 2024, and he has indicated his intention to remain in the position until the end of the year if necessary.

Mr. Huang thanked Mr. Wilson for his “significant contributions to the RIR system, the management of the APNIC registry, and advancing the vision of an open, global, stable, and secure Internet.”

“His unwavering support and commitment to Internet development in the Asia-Pacific region will leave a lasting legacy,” Huang declared.

Wilson's resignation was announced at APNIC's annual general meeting in Bangkok, where he also oversaw the registry elections. Candidates Sumon Ahmad Sabir, Vincent “Achy” Atienza and Kam Se-young were all re-elected.

Mr. Kenny Hwang remained chairman, Mr. Yoshinobu Matsuzaki was reappointed as treasurer, and Mr. Rupinder Singh Perhar was appointed secretary.

– Simon Sherwood

Indian Railways launches large-scale facial recognition bidding

Indian Railways, the statutory body that operates India's national railway system, floated a tender last week to install facial recognition cameras at the entrances and exits of 44,000 passenger coaches.

Local media outlet Media Nama reported that the camera is expected to include a facial image cropping tool to capture the faces of both adults and children, raising privacy concerns.

To help authorities apprehend criminals, the cropped image can be fed into a facial recognition system and matched against photos of the criminal in a database.

Indian Railways is also bidding for 300,000 GPS transceivers for vehicles.

Hong Kong technology investigation yields strange points

The Hong Kong government's biennial survey of local businesses' IT usage shows that it will not allocate any IT budget to cloud computing service initiatives next year, even though more than 96% of businesses surveyed use the public cloud. It turned out to be a plan. .

Only 1.6% say they use a hybrid cloud, and about 15% say they use a private cloud.

The main applications used by cloud computing services are most commonly email and other communications (98.1 percent), followed by data storage or backup (79.4 percent).

ByteDance is reportedly preparing an AI product

TikTok's parent company ByteDance is reportedly secretly developing its own AI products, including something called a “multimodal digital human.”

A secretive team has apparently been working on the product for months at CapCut, a subsidiary of ByteDance, but no official information has been released about what they're building or when it will see the light of day.

APAC Dealbook In this new occasional feature, The Register highlights new partnerships, sales and funding rounds across the region. South Korea's SK Telecom has partnered with US AI startup Perplexity to offer its AI-based search engine product Perplexity Pro for free to its more than 32 million subscribers. The startup, backed by Bezos and Nvidia, will also give SK Telecom access to the company's technology to build its own personal AI assistant products. Tencent Cloud and Hi Cloud announced a partnership with Indonesia-based news organization TribunNews on a super app known as TribunX. “By leveraging Tencent Cloud's advanced cloud technology, TribunX Super App aims to establish itself as the go-to platform for digital news consumption,” the press release states. Japanese multinational NEC has been selected by mobile operator NTT Docomo to provide its 5G commercial network services with virtualized radio access network (vRAN). Docomo believes this initiative will reduce total cost of ownership by up to 30 percent and power consumption by up to 50 percent. Tenstorrent, an AI chip startup, announced that it will provide its RISC-V and chiplet IP to Japan's Advanced Semiconductor Technology Center (LSTC) for edge 2nm AI accelerators. “Tenstorrent and LSTC share the same vision that the future of silicon will be driven by heterogeneous computing with a combination of RISC-V CPUs and AI cores that can handle any workload. “They are designed to be used together for the purpose of…” the announcement details.China's rental friend app boom

China's leading social media platforms Douyin and Xiaohongshu offer rental friend services.

An article published in Nikkei Asia last week details how the app's hard-working users are renting out their free time for platonic relationships.

In other news

Other regional reports last week included India approving its first wafer fabrication plant as a joint venture between Tata and Taiwan's PSMC.

News from China includes Baidu admitting it may never be allowed to buy cutting-edge GPUs again and losing senior self-driving car staff to Nvidia. We also investigated how his Middle Kingdom PC manufacturer, Acemagic, was injecting malware into its machines.

In Australia, the head of the country's intelligence agency expressed concern about attacks on critical infrastructure, and Meta backed away from previous commitments to fund local news organizations.

We also discovered that Vietnam is considering banning cryptocurrencies, and that the leader of Japan's NTT West is taking early retirement to make amends for data breaches that began years before he took office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2024/03/03/asia_pacific_tech_news_roundup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos