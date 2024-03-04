The best Google Gemini prompts you haven't tried yet





Caitlin Cimino / Android Authority

If you're just getting started with Google Gemini, you may not realize how much you can do with it. It's more knowledgeable than Google Assistant, which often has a hard time answering even basic questions. And thanks to recent advances in generative AI, Gemini can answer any question under the sun. With such endless possibilities at your disposal, let's take a look at some of the best Gemini prompts you can use to get the most value out of your chatbot.

1. Use Gemini as an advanced translator

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google Translate has been serving most of us for over a decade, but it doesn't always do a perfect job. Case in point: While traveling in Southeast Asia, I often had trouble translating short texts using Google Translate. A single word on a restaurant menu was the most problematic. Because the app couldn't understand the context of the word. The same word can mean dandruff or a piece of meat depending on where and how it is used.

Gemini doesn't suffer from the same pitfalls because its training process involves scanning hundreds of gigabytes of text in different languages. This allows you to understand nuance and context. Additionally, Google's past technical documentation shows that this language model often outperforms Google Translate in standardized tests and benchmarks. Next time you need to translate something in a complex foreign language like Japanese, try Google's chatbot.

The Gemini prompt is also very simple for this use case. Type “Translate the following text into English” and copy the text you need translated.

2. Generate images

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Did you know you can ask Gemini to create AI-generated art for you for free? This feature is clearly not perfect, as it recently came under fire for producing overly diverse images. However, it still works well if you are generating fictional or artistic images and don't care about historical accuracy. This is certainly a useful alternative to many other AI image generators that require some form of payment.

To have Gemini create an AI-generated image, send it a prompt that starts with “Create image,” followed by a vibrant text description of the art you want to create. The more details you include, the better the results will be.

3. Plan your trip

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

When planning a vacation, I usually use multiple Google services like Flights and Maps. Then, after choosing the best option and route, proceed to create your itinerary in a spreadsheet. But thanks to Gemini Extensions, you no longer need to perform these steps individually or manually. Chatbots can interact with various Google services all by themselves.

first,[設定]>[拡張機能]You need to enable the Gemini extension from the menu. To plan your trip, choose Google's Flights, Hotels, Workspaces, and Maps extension.

Finally, enter a prompt like “Find the cheapest one-way ticket to Tokyo in May.” Google already knows your location, and it did just that in the screenshot above. Another prompt for Gemini is to plan his five-day trip to Tokyo, suggesting flights and hotels for under $200.

4. Summarize long YouTube videos

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Do you prefer reading to watching videos? Like me, I've found that Gemini can be a valuable tool to bridge that gap. When you come across a long video, copy its URL into a new Gemini prompt and ask the chatbot to create a summary. Or ask questions based on the content of the video, like in the screenshot above. This feature is useful if you have watched a video once and need to refer back to it for a little information.

When you send a YouTube link, Gemini doesn't actually watch the entire video. Instead, read the transcript attached to the video to summarize the text or use it as a reference to answer the questions. Most English content has auto-generated or user-uploaded captions, so Gemini will likely handle the majority of YouTube content out there.

5. Let Gemini decipher the image

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

gemini

Are you having trouble interpreting abstract art or need suggestions on how to redecorate your living space? In recent weeks, I've asked Gemini to perform both of these tasks, and The results were amazing. As you can see in the screenshot above, Gemini correctly guessed that his four framed art pieces in my photo represented the changing of the seasons.

Gemini's underlying language model is multimodal. This means it can interpret non-textual content such as images and videos. The only other mainstream language model with vision-like features is GPT-4, but you have to pay for ChatGPT Plus to access it. Gemini, on the other hand, allows both free and paid tier users to upload images.

To upload an image along with a text prompt, use the button embedded within the chatbox.[画像をアップロード]Just click the icon. Then, with the Gemini prompt, ask a follow-up question like, “What is this piece of art trying to convey?” Or how can I redecorate this space without spending too much on new furniture?

6. Make Gemini your coding buddy

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

gemini

Google has significantly enhanced Gemini's code reading and writing capabilities since its release. In fact, with a recent update, you can now run Python code directly within the chatbot interface. A Gemini Advanced subscription is required, but anyone without a subscription can request that you create templates, debug errors, or even convert a few lines of code from one programming language to another.

While comparing Gemini and ChatGPT, we found that Google's chatbot can provide code that works as consistently as its rivals. Additionally, Gemini can search the internet for up-to-date information, whereas ChatGPT's free tier limits knowledge. This difference alone can help chatbots generate more accurate code or find up-to-date solutions to errors.

