Google Pixel can be correctly unlocked using facial recognition and fingerprint recognition.no one else does it





Biometrics have made unlocking smartphones more convenient, but there is debate over whether facial recognition or fingerprint recognition is a better solution. Many Android brands have taken the “don't do both” approach by adding both facial and fingerprint unlocking to their devices, but only Google Pixel has gotten it right.

Fingerprint unlock has been available on Android for about a decade, and Apple has offered it since 2013 with the iPhone 5S. But while the iPhone moved to Face ID a few years ago, Android still relies on the fingerprint sensor, which is now housed below the display. Which one is better comes down to preference, but I've never seen a smartphone that actually integrates both.

The main reason for this is that doing both properly is prohibitively expensive. The fingerprint sensor is, of course, a hardware component dedicated to recognizing fingerprints. It has no other purpose. On iPhone (and Google Pixel 4 series), a series of cameras, sensors, and IR projectors work to ensure that facial recognition is not only accurate, but also reliable and secure. Anyone with a camera can perform facial recognition, but it has been shown time and time again to be horribly unstable.

Despite the insecure nature of camera-based facial recognition locks, that hasn't stopped many Android brands from offering the feature. It's been offered by OnePlus and Samsung for years, and while it's not as secure as it used to be, it's still not good enough to be considered secure by Android. So all this can do is unlock your device. If your app requires secure unlocking, such as financial apps, Google Wallet, or password managers, use your fingerprint instead.

The only exception to this rule is the Google Pixel 8 series. So Google has created a facial unlock that's secure enough for these apps, using sophisticated software tricks and a selfie camera with autofocus (annoyingly rare on Android smartphones), while also incorporating an optical fingerprint scanner. We also offer

This alone is reason enough why Google is the only one to get this combination right, but there's more.

The experience of using both face and fingerprint unlock on Pixel is much better than on other devices. This is what I was reminded of while using the OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which I recently reviewed. Face and fingerprint unlocks do not work together on these devices. they fight each other.

As I said in both reviews:

If you have both turned on, your phone will respond to the first one it recognizes. However, when you reach for the fingerprint sensor and activate facial unlock, your fingerprint won't work. This means you have to switch to swipe to unlock your device. That's pretty frustrating!

This often stops the unlock process completely. In reality, it's a small inconvenience, but one that doesn't need to exist.

why?

Because Pixel has shown that it can do this better.

On Pixel, face unlock and fingerprint unlock work in perfect harmony. If the user is recognized using the fingerprint sensor, it's a success. But if the facial unlock recognizes you first, the area where you use the fingerprint sensor will turn into a button and the phone will unlock as well. Completely seamless.

Should OnePlus and Samsung just copy Google's implementation? That would be a better experience, but I would argue they shouldn't. That's because, unlike Google, facial unlocking on OnePlus and Galaxy devices is still inherently insecure. So that swipe serves as a reminder that you should use your fingers when accessing secure apps.

This week's top stories

Pixel Watch 3 will be even bigger

As we first reported earlier this year, the Pixel Watch 3 is getting even bigger, and this week we revealed just how big it will be. The Pixel Watch 3 is probably available now in the same 41mm size, but we also know that a larger 45mm option is coming.

We also reported this week that Google is working on a new Chromecast with Google TV.

MWC 2024

MWC 2024 took place last week, where Google hosted some big Android announcements, the OnePlus Watch 2 was launched, and some phones like the Xiaomi 14 and Honor Magic 6 Pro made their global debut. Please see the coverage below.

See more of the rest of 9to5's top stories

9to5Mac: Apple's FineWoven case is so bad that Amazon had to add a label

Electrek: Ford Officially Launches Tesla Supercharger Access, Free Adapter Now Available to Order

9to5Toys: MSI's new Claw gaming handheld with Intel Core Ultra chip available for pre-order starting at $699

ConnectTheWatts: Should exercise at work be mandatory?

