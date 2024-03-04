Whistleblowing bridges animal protection and digital innovation this World Wildlife Day





In an era where always-on connectivity seems to have us hooked on technology, as we struggle with disconnection from the outside world, many argue how disconnected new generations are from nature and their increased digital presence. There is a tendency to focus on the negative aspects of However, World Wildlife Day on March 3 this year will shine a spotlight on digital innovation and modernized conservation methods with its 2024 theme: “Connecting people and the planet: Exploring digital innovation in wildlife conservation.” Celebrating the impact of technological advances in the world of wildlife conservation.

Wildlife whistleblowers play a particularly important role in protecting vulnerable and endangered species. As poaching tactics, human trafficking networks, and black market networks have become more sophisticated, so have the strategies of whistleblower advocacy groups like the National Whistleblower Center (NWC). Under the Endangered Species Act (16 USC 1540(d)), the Fish and Wildlife Improvement Act (16 USC 7421(k)(2)), and the Lacey Act (16 USC 3375(d)), Whistleblowers can report violations, comply with these laws and receive financial compensation.

Whistleblowers serve as a necessary destructive force against the organized crime industry surrounding wildlife. In a guest article for WNN, Sarah Walker, senior wildlife trafficking advisor at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, highlighted how it can help raise awareness about trafficking and existing whistleblower protection laws. The information they provide will fuel bipartisan legislative action and pioneering progress that will bring us much closer to ending the human-fauna crisis. National and international communities alike, from Congress and wildlife trafficking laws to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, have included provisions to assist whistleblowers in reporting crimes.

Stephen M. Cohn, founding partner of Cohn Cohn & Colapinto, wrote in an article for Earth Island Journal that the best way to address global issues is by connecting informants within human trafficking groups. He explained that it means listening to opinions. Rather than targeting the key leaders of these organized crime groups, it is the poachers and intermediaries who may be most effective in unraveling large-scale poaching schemes. There is now a growing consensus that encouraging whistleblowers is key to enforcing wildlife trafficking laws. Cohn explained to Earth Island Journal:

World Wildlife Day extends the mission of conservation and the fight against endangered predators beyond conservationists and whistleblowers. Whistleblower organizations are joining this fight to extend the law, protect it, and preserve the well-being of those who come forward and speak out. NWC streamlines the fight against corruption in animal and human trafficking while educating whistleblowers about their rights under U.S. law.

In 2019 and again in 2021, Congressman Don Young (R-AK) and Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) introduced the bipartisan Wildlife Conservation and Anti-Trafficking Act (WCATA). The bill, modeled after the Dodd-Frank Act, would create mandatory bounties for eligible wildlife crime whistleblowers.

WCATA received widespread support from both whistleblowers and wildlife advocacy groups. Despite bipartisan support, it stalled in Congress. Whistleblower advocates are now calling on Congress to reintroduce and pass WCATA, or the modern-day Whistleblower Recognition Act for wildlife whistleblowers.

As part of these efforts, NWC launched the Wildlife Whistleblower Pledge campaign to build support for wildlife whistleblowers.

