Innovation in sports safety technology – OpenGov Asia





In a speech following the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) 125th anniversary celebration, Secretary of Transportation Jaime J. Bautista emphasized the urgent need for the Department to accelerate the transformation of the nation's transportation system. Secretary Bautista encouraged DOTr officials to maintain unwavering focus and emphasized the importance of expeditiously completing various ongoing transportation projects across the aviation, rail, road, and maritime sectors.

Secretary Bautista echoed the President's call for the Department of Transportation to pioneer innovative projects that revolutionize the transportation industry, emphasizing its importance in addressing both current needs and future challenges. , urged the Department of Transportation to stay up to date with emerging trends and industry best practices.

Quoting President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Secretary Bautista emphasized the important role of the DOTr in shaping the bright future of the country, and with renewed enthusiasm and determination as the agency approaches its 125th anniversary. He encouraged the staff to take on their duties.

Image credit: PCIERD, Facebook

The Philippines is actively embracing digital and technological innovations to move toward alternative energy transportation solutions. Recently, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) introduced a safe, efficient and sustainable solar-assisted plug-in electric boat (SESSY E-Boat) during a demonstration run at the Manila Yacht Club. Her P19 million project, developed by Mapua University researchers and co-funded by DOST and the Department of Energy, heralds a new era of environmentally friendly maritime transportation.

DOST's Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technologies Research and Development (PCIERD) Director Enrico Paringit highlighted the boat's outstanding efficiency, especially considering its size and design. The SESSY E-Boat is a testament to sustainable innovation in maritime transport, thanks to its quiet motor and minimal environmental impact when powered by solar energy.

The SESSY E-boat can accommodate up to 10 passengers and two crew members and boasts flexible seating arrangements, allowing for customized experiences such as diving and snorkeling trips. The boat has been designed to meet local maritime needs, particularly tourism demand, and has undergone a rigorous safety assessment by the Maritime Industry Authority.

DOST-PCIERD, which is currently looking for potential adopters, envisions widespread adoption of the SESSY E-Boat in various sectors. The prototype is complete, but small improvements, including aesthetic improvements, are underway as researchers prepare it for replication and commercialization.

The researchers carefully selected the battery and motor components and incorporated a unique Automatic Identification System (AIS) into the design. With 2 hours of runtime on a 4-hour slow charge, the SESSY E-boat can harness solar energy to extend its operation, providing a sustainable solution for long journeys on the water.

The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) envisions a future where electric vehicles (e-vehicles) play a central role in promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth. EVAP aims to foster a robust electric vehicle industry through a 10-year, four-phase comprehensive national development program with strong government and society support.

The stages of this initiative include technology upgrade (2013), market development and production capacity enhancement (2014-2015), market expansion and integration with the automotive industry (2016-2018), regional and global market expansion. Includes full integration (2019-2023). Key goals include operational and regulatory reform, strengthening automotive policy, addressing supply chain gaps, and implementing effective market development strategies.

The Department of Energy (DOE) is leading the E-Trike Project with an ambitious goal of deploying 100,000 electric trikes across the country to replace traditional gas-powered three-wheelers. The initiative aims to significantly reduce oil consumption in the transport sector by 2.8% (equivalent to 89.2 million liters) per year, while at the same time achieving a staggering 79% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions .

The five-year, US$504 million project, primarily funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), aims to improve energy security by promoting energy-efficient clean technologies. We are emphasizing our efforts to

Additionally, the Industrial Development Program will convene public and private sector stakeholders to foster collaboration, drive progress in the electric vehicle sector, and ensure a sustainable future for transportation in the Philippines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opengovasia.com/new-zealand-innovations-in-sports-safety-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos