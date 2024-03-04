Sudbury advances BEV innovation, mine electrification and sustainability initiatives





SUDBURY, ON, March 3, 2024 /CNW/ – Capitalizing on surging global demand for critical minerals, Sudbury is at the forefront of high-tech advancements in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) sector and mine electrification. Continuing. Over 300 mining supply, technology and service companies.

Approximately 115 Sudbury-based companies will present at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Annual Conference, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining conference, to be held March 3-6, 2024 in Toronto. We proudly showcase global innovation. Sudbury will also be in attendance at booth 653.

“Sudbury has the land, people and resources to drive innovation and sustainability in the mining supply and services sector,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. “Thanks to these resources, we are able to meet the BEV transformation and electrification needs of mines around the world. It continues to be an important support to the department.”

More than 140 years after the discovery of the first nickel deposit, Sudbury boasts comprehensive expertise across the entire supply chain, from mining to manufacturing, mobility and recycling. This heritage is strengthened by decades of globally recognized experience in green regeneration, restoration and sustainability efforts.

As a pioneer in mine electrification, Sudbury's higher education institution has implemented a BEV program aimed at developing a skilled workforce and fostering cutting-edge research and development initiatives.

During PDAC, the city will host a Sudbury Mining Cluster Reception sponsored by 29 local businesses. This special event will be attended by over 500 guests and will provide a unique opportunity for networking between international representatives, global mining companies, local suppliers and key stakeholders from the public and private mining sectors. provide a platform.

“Sudbury's strong presence in PDAC reflects our established global leadership in the mining and critical minerals sector,” said Ed Archer, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Greater Sudbury. Ta. “This event is a great opportunity to highlight our expertise and investment readiness while fostering meaningful collaboration with stakeholders and investors around the world.”

Building on this dynamic momentum, the third annual BEV In Depth: Mines to Mobility conference will be held on May 29th and 30th at Cambrian University in Sudbury. This flagship event serves as a pivotal opportunity to connect Ontario's automotive, clean technology, manufacturing and mining sectors. For more information, visit investudbury.ca/bevin Depth2024/.

To dig deeper into the vast opportunities surrounding BEV and mine electrification in Sudbury, visit investudbury.ca.

Source City of Greater Sudbury

For more information, media inquiries: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/sudbury-drives-bev-innovation-mining-electrification-and-sustainability-efforts-851284513.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos