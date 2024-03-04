Google terminates contracts with YouTube Music team members and protests over wage hikes





Google has fired some employees from its YouTube Music team after a long-running protest this year demanding better pay from the company. The Alphabet union CWA, which represents YouTube Music's contractors, said Google's contractor Cognizant, based in Austin, Texas, has terminated its contract following the strike, The Verge reported. Her Cognizant, a Google contractor, was responsible for approving music content for YouTube Music.

More than 40 YouTube Music employees went on strike last February to demand changes to Google's return-to-work policies. According to the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA, many of YouTube Music's remote workers were paid as little as $19 an hour.

However, Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini told The Verge that the decision to reduce the team was not Google's, but rather Cognizant's. Meanwhile, Cognizant's chief communications officer said the team will be given seven weeks of pay and the opportunity to find another role within Cognizant.

Google has previously argued that it should not be considered an employer for workers provided by staffing firm Cognizant Technology Solutions.

However, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) rejected Google's claims in January, arguing that Google violated U.S. labor law.

The NLRB ruled that Google is considered a partial employer because it controls its contractors' benefits, work hours, and work direction.

Google said in a statement that it will ask a federal appeals court to review the ruling.

Youtube Music workers and union members say Google and Cognizant have made various changes to working conditions without negotiation, including requiring workers to return to the office and eliminating sick pay. .

YouTube Music contractors aren't the only companies Google is fighting to recognize as employees. As reported by CNBC, the NLRB said that Google can be said to be a partial employer of contractors unionized with Accenture who worked on Google Search and his pre-rebranded Bard.

Published: March 4, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

