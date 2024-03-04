Ad tech's multimillion-dollar woes: Balancing budgets amid uncertainty in Google's sandbox





Are they spending millions of dollars developing a technology to replace Google's cookies, gambling on regulatory approval? Or will they stick to their beliefs at the risk of being left behind by potential industry-wide changes?

There is no clear reward for anything they do.

The performance of these alternatives is unclear, and participating in this small-scale test would require more than 1,000 days of development work on our part, said the chief technology officer, who spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. .

This “small test” concerns Google's Chrome browser and has affected only 1% of its traffic since the beginning of the year. For these CTOs, it's an opportunity to validate long-held hopes and suspicions, albeit at considerable cost and effort. They had to divert developers from important projects on their product roadmap and lock them into updates planned by 2026.

But that's just scratching the surface.

According to the CTO, it will take up to 8,000 days of work to fully support the sandbox over the next three years, equating to $800 per day.

Crunching these numbers, we estimate it will cost the CTO approximately $7 million to develop the technology needed to support the sandbox beyond testing. And this doesn't take into account the additional costs such as maintenance, support, and consulting required to bring such a monumental project to market.

Few ad tech vendors can do this.

As the CTO emphasized, the real cost is not just in the build, but in sacrificing regular ad tech product improvements, and those 8,000 days would be better spent doing something else.

The problem with sandboxing, the CTO continued, is that it's a highly uncertain investment. What company would want to invest in something that could take so much out of its innovation roadmap and have it overturned by regulators within six months?

Digidays' conversations with other ad tech executives and those who advise them reveal not much.

Last year, the head of engineering at an ad tech company assigned two engineers to develop sandbox technology.

This year, our team has expanded to three, with colleagues from our international team providing support with your data and reporting needs.

To date, they have invested a total of nearly 3,500 hours. This included time spent connecting backend infrastructure, building initial publisher and report management, supporting Prebid, working with external teams to educate, aligning to standards, validating test implementations, and collaborating with industry. It is included.

By the time the implementation of private aggregation (for long-term reporting needs), trust tokens (for traffic quality), and bidding and auction services (to minimize browser load and latency) is complete, the investment time has more than doubled. It will be. Executive.

All of this adds up to a net cost of about $6.5 million, the executive said.

And it's just an engineering effort. Other teams are investing significant time as well.

All of a sudden, the $5 million offer Google made to aspiring sandbox testers last year doesn't seem all that far-fetched. In fact, it seems quite reasonable given the broader implications.

With sandboxing and the Chrome browser taking away complete control over critical business functions like real-time auctions, ad serving, and reporting, it's no wonder ad tech vendors are wary.

Like most players in the industry, we are closely monitoring developments surrounding the privacy sandbox, but we are skeptical that Google will be able to overcome the significant technical and regulatory hurdles the sandbox faces. said Kay Schneider, senior vice president of global product and business development for the video ad tech company. Show heroes. So we weren't convinced to actually invest in developing the technology to test or support this effort.

Other ad tech executives walk a similar fine line between their own commercial needs and those of the industry.

Being a profitable company with free cash flow, diverting investment away from core operations is always difficult due to the high opportunity cost (cost of capital), said an ad tech vendor who spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. said the head of engineering. topic. Because we believe in Privacy Sandbox's mission and the capabilities and capabilities of our partners, we are willing to make an even bigger bet on this survival opportunity.

But that doesn't mean these executives avoid making difficult decisions.

Ask any ad tech CTO about this situation, and they'll tell you it's a matter of weighing the effort required and the impact to determine the value. However, sandboxing complicates the equation further.

However, it is difficult to predict how the sandbox will impact the industry at this point. After all, it's still in early testing stages. What's more, its internal tools can't even track unconsented inventory, and even if it does, you might not get enough advertisers.

Conversely, gathering the effort to support a sandbox is not an easy task. This means overhauling the way today's advertising systems operate, which is no easy task. To make matters worse, the sandbox continues to evolve, with plans extending to his 2026. It's like trying to hit a moving target.

As one product manager at an ad tech vendor explained on condition of anonymity: “As such, it would be too complex to put a privacy sandbox at the top of today's product roadmap, and it would probably be more efficient at this point to focus on alternative solutions that offer more certainty and value.” ID, context, seller-defined audience, etc.).

It's no wonder there's a growing consensus that ad tech lacks innovation.

As companies repurpose resources to adapt to the sandbox, there is less room for innovation within their technology.

“From the beginning, many people thought Google's privacy sandbox was a ruse,” said Mark Naples, managing partner at public relations and corporate strategy firm WIT Strategy. “There are suspicions that they didn't create this program to solve privacy problems. They created it to give privacy advocates and others something to chew on. , so we created this tool to distract them with a free tool for developers.”

These concerns are by no means new. The Trade Desk and various other ad tech vendors have been vocally and quietly calling out this issue for quite some time. However, his 1 percent of Google's Chrome browser traffic continues to be affected, especially due to the absence of third-party cookies. Ad tech vendors are being forced to take these concerns seriously, even if it goes against their instincts.

Failure to do so can result in significant revenue and competitive advantage loss, especially if ad spend ends up in the sandbox.

