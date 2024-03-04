'Our jobs are going to get harder': How Google's third-party cookies impact marketers





Google has finally given up on the challenge, fulfilling its promise to phase out third-party cookies in its Chrome browser by the end of this year. Rather than wait for the other shoe to drop, some marketers are taking matters into their own hands and starting to test alternatives. But considering this article has been on the wall for years, most marketers seem unfazed. But in the aftermath, agency executives expect a compounding impact on trends such as the rise of retail media, streaming and audio ad spending, and the role of display advertising.

Signal loss due to Google's data privacy initiatives is having ripple effects in the marketing industry. The loss of third-party cookies forced marketers to explore and promote their first-party data, and retail media networks were born. Thanks to the cord-cutting trend, advertising dollars were already flowing from terrestrial TV to streaming. However, as the loss of third-party cookies disrupts targeted advertising, some agencies see investment in display advertising reduced in favor of streaming video and audio. While display advertising won't see the light of day anytime soon, media buyers are taking a different approach to the role it plays in the media mix, especially as banner blindness and digital fatigue continue.

Google isn't to blame for this trend, but the loss of third-party cookies added fuel to the fire.

The real opportunity lies not in trying to recreate what was lost with cookies, but rather in seizing the opportunity to break away from outdated media practices. Cookie celebrates his 30th anniversary this year and is investing in channels and formats that are better suited to the specific objectives brands are trying to achieve, says Duncan, U.S. chief executive of performance marketing firm Journey Further. CEO), Smith said in an email.

Digiday spoke to six agency executives to find out what to expect in the fallout from Google.

Over the past couple of years, a gold rush to build first-party data sources has exploded, igniting a retail media arms race with everyone from Walmart to Cars.com offering audience data to advertisers. It's up for auction. His Wawa, a gas station with a passionate following, was the latest company to launch its own retail media service on the Goose Media Network last Tuesday, running ads on its website, mobile app and videos. doing.

For Claire Russell, head of media at advertising agency Fitzco, the growing list of retail media networks poses the biggest challenge in phasing out third-party cookies. Deprecating cookies was supposed to bring more fairness to this area. She said it was to protect consumers and others. But all that has done is make these walled gardens keep their data even tighter, and there's no reason to share it.

Russell is not alone. Last November, Digiday reported that several agency executives are grappling with the influx of retail media networks that is creating market fragmentation and forcing agencies to figure out how best to distribute their clients' advertising dollars. I spoke to him. Don't expect retail media networks to decline anytime soon due to the impact of third-party cookies. At least 42% of brand and retail professionals say retail media makes up the largest portion of their companies' marketing budgets, according to a Digiday survey. Retail media is also expected to account for one-fifth of global digital ad spending this year, raking in $140 billion, up from $115 billion last year, according to Insider Intelligence.

What's going to happen is there's going to be a big uproar on other platforms for these retailers and brands, and they're slowly consolidating, said Ashley Karim Kinsey, vice president of media at advertising agency Dagger. Deaf, he said. There is no way to fully support it over a long period of time. This means that something similar to what's happening with the consolidation of the streaming space could eventually happen with retail media as well.

Audio and video streaming

As cord-cutting continues, streaming platforms are siphoning ad dollars from terrestrial TV. Streaming ads have become the new normal, as more players like Amazon Prime and Netflix create an ad-supported streaming world. (Click here to learn about Amazon Prime Video's pitch deck.)

Again, Google isn't to blame for the rise of streaming. But with the loss of third-party cookies, agency executives are advising clients to consider spending on things like streaming video and audio instead of display ads, where targeting is compromised by data loss. Again, it's the compounding effect.

It's already built into our behavior as consumers and as consumers of digital media. [display] advertisement. Jos Villa, president of cultural marketing agency Sensis Agency, said that even in its heyday, it was never a great brand driver, and it's only getting worse. Those days are over. They will cease to exist, if they do not already exist for some advertisers.

Even if Google loses as a one-on-one advertising opportunity, streaming could be the winner. That is, in contrast to multiple ads on the page at the same time, streaming mostly allows him one ad at a time. Advances in technology have made it possible to measure and target your audience within your streams. But possible doesn't mean perfect.

The golden age of digital media has given performance marketers greater visibility from both a measurement and targeting perspective. While we are seeing progress in both video and audio, we have yet to catch up to things like social and display advertising. Few media channels have yet reached that level. According to a Digiday study, 52% of brands and retailers and 43% of agencies report using ad-supported video streaming platforms. In contrast, 80% of brands and retailers and 71% of agencies use display advertising. Agency executives say the streaming space still has untapped potential with a huge audience.

Streaming audio based on mobile usage may not necessarily be a good performance model, as some data is lost over time. But it's a channel where we're having some very interesting conversations with our clients, said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president and group director of investments at Havas Media Group. Because the usage rate is high. Spending is not always tracked accordingly.

Digital fatigue and display advertising

Despite the disruption of tracking, targeting, and measurement caused by the collapse of Google's cookies, marketers are still investing heavily in display advertising. Of the six agency executives Digiday spoke to for this article, only one said display ad spending had declined significantly. Of programmatic purchases, Fitzco customers' spending on displays is down 17% year over year, Russell said, adding that this decline is expected to continue this year. But the “spray and pray” approach to display advertising may be coming to an end. (Learn more about why agency clients prefer programmatic advertising over direct-sold advertising as trust and spending on online display declines.)

Gone are the days when traders would log into a DSP [demand-side platform] Leah Askew, senior vice president and head of precision media for Digitas North America, said in an email: Many of our teams work closely with smaller targeting data relationships.

So we're going back to first-party data and a more context-based approach, but it doesn't yet offer the scale or measurability of Google's third-party cookies.

Duncan said the role of display advertising needs to be fundamentally reimagined to address challenges for both consumers and brands. The decline of cookies should ideally encourage more brands to adopt these progressive ways of connecting, rather than flooding current user journeys with ineffective display ads.

Villa said that as Google begins to deliver on its promise to phase out cookies, agency executives are increasingly advising clients to move to first-party data-driven strategies in preparation. Google's data loss problem is filling his cookie-sized hole left by the data. In other words, the hodgepodge of alternative data that marketers rely on won't scale as easily, he added.

Still, display advertising is one of the most efficient mediums and the cheapest way to get attention, Karim Kinshi said, adding that customer funds will continue to be spent on display ads as Google continues to phase out cookies. Deaf added. All in all, change trickled slowly as Google dragged its feet in phasing out his cookies, and marketers dragged their feet in response.

As more and more clients start leveraging programmatic, creating cookie-neutral custom profiles and segments using programmatic and third-party data sources is the first step in that direction. Villa said. It will make our job more difficult. Data from different locations needed to be stitched together.

