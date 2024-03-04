7 settings you can change on the fly





The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the most feature-rich Android tablets, but you'll need to tweak a few key settings before it firmly establishes itself in your home. Pixel tablets receive quarterly Pixel Feature Drops from Google in addition to annual Android updates, so it's easy to miss out on settings that affect how you use your Pixel tablet.

Learn about the settings that most affect how you use your Pixel Tablet. If you use a Pixel smartphone, some of these will look familiar. Google's tablets and phones are almost identical software-wise. However, the Pixel Tablet has some unique settings that you may need to change.

Read our review Google Pixel Tablet review: Straddling the line between smart display and tablet The Google Pixel Tablet certainly feels like the first device you get, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. 1 Use hub mode when your Google Pixel tablet is undocked

The charging speaker dock that comes with your Pixel tablet has a lot of great features. For one, Hub mode is automatically activated when your Pixel tablet is docked. Hub mode turns your Pixel tablet into a Nest Hub-like device that displays photos as a screensaver, provides easy access to smart home controls, and acts as a display for cast media.

Open the Settings app. Tap “Hub Mode”. Tap Screensaver. Tap When to start. Tap the “Charging” radio button. 2 Set fingerprints of both hands for easy unlocking

The Pixel Tablet's power button/fingerprint sensor and volume rocker are on the left side of the tablet in portrait mode (the USB-C port is at the bottom). While most tablets are placed on opposite sides for right-handed users, Pixel tablets are designed with a charging speaker dock in mind. This arrangement means that you access the buttons from the top right corner when the tablet is docked. The power button also acts as a fingerprint sensor, so you'll need to enroll the fingerprints of both hands to avoid constantly reaching for the tablet with your other hand in portrait mode.

These screenshots were taken on a Pixel smartphone running Android 14. The steps are the same for Pixel tablets.

Your Pixel Tablet will ask you to enroll your fingerprint during setup. Here's how to add more:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Security & Privacy. Tap Unlock Device. Tap “Fingerprint and Face Unlock”. Tap “Fingerprint authentication unlock”. Tap Add Fingerprint. 3 Change the Pixel Launcher grid size to make your apps more accessible

The default grid size for home screen apps on your Pixel Tablet can seem small. Tablets work great as smart home hubs. In this scenario, the grid size might make your app too small. Increasing the grid size makes it easier to find and tap the icons you need, even in crowded environments like your kitchen. Or you can squeeze more apps onto one screen by making the icons smaller.

Touch and hold the home screen of your Pixel Tablet. Tap “Wallpaper & Style” from the pop-up window. Tap “App Grid”. 4 Enable the Now Playing feature to identify songs on your Google Pixel tablet

Now Playing automatically identifies music playing around you. When you put your Pixel tablet in the same room as your TV and speakers, you can see what's playing with just a glance at your tablet's screen.

If you're playing music on a Google Assistant-enabled smart home device, check what's playing in the Google Home app.

Open the Settings app. Tap “Sounds and vibrations”. Scroll down and tap Now Playing.[近くで再生されている曲を識別する]Turn on the switch. 5 Use notification history to never miss a notification

Pixel Tablet doesn't track notifications by default. If you accidentally swipe a notification away, you can't get it back unless you turn on notification history. This setting saves notifications from the past 24 hours, so it's best to turn it on right after you set up your Pixel tablet.

Open the Settings app. Tap Notifications. Tap “Notification history”.[通知履歴を使用する]Turn on the switch.

Notifications will be saved under this switch. Tapping on these notifications will open the associated app like a push notification.

6 Create a custom lock screen

Pixel tablets will receive software updates through 2026. This means you'll have access to the suite of lock screen customization features included with Android 14. You can customize wallpapers, themes, clock shape and size, and app shortcuts. Pixel tablets don't support always-on display, so you can't display a custom lock screen when you're not using your tablet.

Touch and hold the home screen of your Pixel Tablet. Tap “Wallpaper & Style” from the pop-up window. Tap Lock Screen in the top left corner of the screen.

Changes are automatically applied to your Pixel tablet's lock screen.

The Pixel Tablet is designed to be constantly charged, so it has a decent battery life. If your Pixel tablet isn't always connected to power, turn on Adaptive Battery to extend battery life. This feature extends battery life when your tablet is not in use by reducing app activity in the background.

Open the Settings app. Tap “Battery”. Tap “Battery saver”.[アダプティブ バッテリー]Tap the drop-down menu.[UseAdaptive Battery]Turn on the switch. Pixel tablets become valuable members of your smart home

The Pixel Tablet is the perfect centerpiece in a home filled with smart home devices. If you're starting to use smart home devices, pair your Pixel tablet with easy-to-set-up smart home devices in every room of your home. Next, set up some Google Assistant routines to make your home even smarter.

