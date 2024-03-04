Aims to foster innovation and community engagement





American social media giant Snap has announced plans to expand into Qatar by 2024, in a strategic move to strengthen its technological footprint and community engagement. General Manager and Vice President Hussein Freije said in an exclusive interview with The Peninsula. Snap Inc.'s MENA Regional President shared insights on the company's future initiatives and the expected impact on the Qatari market.

Expanding base in the Middle East

During the interview, Freijeh highlighted Snapchat's popularity within the GCC community, noting that engagement levels are at an all-time high. Snapchat, which already has an established local presence, aims to consolidate its operations by opening an office in downtown Msheireb in 2024. In addition to establishing a physical presence, this expansion also aims to build world-class partnerships with the business community and advance augmented reality technology. . The move follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2022 with the Government Communications Office (GCO) to expand operations and presence in Qatar.

Promoting economic and technological progress

Mr. Freisier emphasized that supporting the economy and promoting technological advancement are among the main reasons for Snapchat's expansion into Qatar. The company plans to work closely with businesses, creators, and the broader community to leverage its leadership in augmented reality. This collaboration aims to enrich communication and relationships between people and empower them to be their authentic selves. At the recent Web Summit Qatar 2024, Snapchat insiders including Ronan Harris and Julie Bogart shared insights about Snapchat's role in the Middle East and its impact on the region's ecosystem.

Strengthen community engagement through authentic connections

Freijeh said Snapchat's success in the GCC region is largely due to its focus on authentic communication with real friends and family, away from the pressures of traditional social media platforms. This approach resulted in high levels of engagement, with individuals accessing her application at least 45 times per day. The platform's focus on authenticity makes it the go-to platform for creators and influencers, who can use it to show their true selves and connect with their community. Additionally, 85% of the Snapchat community uses augmented reality experiences every day, further boosting the economy and influencing new businesses and technology in the region.

Snap Inc. is preparing to expand in Qatar, a move that will increase Snapchat's popularity in the country and drive greater engagement by supporting the creative community. This expansion marks a pivotal moment for both Snap Inc. and the Qatari market, ushering in a new era of innovation and community engagement.

