Dollar Tree continues to drive digital transformation with Publicis Sapient for new mobile app — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Digital consultancy Publicis Sapient was chosen to lead the program. We are proud to support Family Dollar in the launch of a new mobile experience using our core capabilities (strategy, product, experience, engineering, data and AI), said Sudip Mazumder, senior vice president. says. , Publicis Sapient's North American retail industry leader.

This work is designed to provide superior ease of use and a best-in-class customer experience.

bobby afratuni

Bobby Aflatooni joined us in 2022 as Chief Information Officer.

He replaces Andy Paisley, who left Dollar Tree along with three other executives following a shakeup of the retailer's board led by activist investors.

“Bobby is a proven leader with a proven track record of success and leading multiple system transformations,” said Mike Wiczynski, President and CEO.

The technology investments we will make in the coming years will be critical to our success as we empower our people, simplify work flows and accelerate our growth.

Mr. Aflatuni most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Howard Hughes Corporation, where he was responsible for directing all information technology strategy and operations across the company's portfolio.

Prior to that, he was Vice President of IT Operations, Architecture and Merchandising from March 2011 to April 2018 and IT Infrastructure from January 2009 to March 2011 at Dollar General, another major retailer. and held leadership positions as Senior Director of Architecture.

His career includes developing and overseeing Yum!'s IT priorities. Brands, CapitalOne Auto Finance, LayerOne, Silverleaf Resorts, CapitalOne Services.

Mr Aflatuni said: “I am excited to join the Dollar Tree organization.”

Our team is working to strengthen our systems infrastructure to support our company's growth by providing better support to our store associates, merchandising and marketing teams, and supply chain to improve the shopper experience. We will continue to focus on this.

Having worked with and supported many leaders at Dollar Tree in previous roles, we are ready to hit the ground running.

Wiczynski added: “This is the first of a number of executive additions related to recently announced leadership changes to increase the size of our leadership team to accelerate the company's growth and transformation.”

