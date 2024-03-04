Google Pixel smartphones could come with this iPhone safety feature





Google is developing a new feature called Satellite SOS for Pixel smartphones. This feature allows you to send messages to emergency services and share your location, even if you don't have a cell phone or WiFi signal. This feature is very similar to the emergency SOS via satellite that Apple announced in his 2022 iPhone 14 series. Satellite SOS function is[安全性と緊急]of[設定]It will be displayed in. This is between Emergency SOS and Car Collision Detection. A report from 9to5Google suggests that the feature was accidentally rolled out to his Pixel smartphone through a recent Adaptive Connectivity Services update.[Satellite SOS]Tap to learn how it works. Even if you don't have a cell phone or WiFi signal, you'll be able to use satellite to call or text 911 or other emergency numbers. You can also share your exact location using Google Maps. They can also answer questions about what kind of emergency you are experiencing. This feature shares your name, phone number, email address, and emergency contact information with 911. We also share information such as your location and phone model. . This allows emergency services to know who you are and where you are. Satellite SOS appears to work worldwide. Settings includes a support page with a list of supported countries. The setting also mentions his partnership with Garmin for global emergency response. At this time, it is not possible to actually test Satellite SOS. Demo option doesn't work yet. This means that Google has not yet finalized this feature before release.

My first Pixel smartphone

Google last year promised satellite support for Android phones. However, satellite SOS may reach his Pixel smartphone first. Google may announce this feature at its next Pixel event. This timing suggests that Pixel smartphones will get satellite SOS before other his Android smartphones. However, having satellite SOS can be important for safety. So Google may want to share this widely. Having a satellite SOS setting on your Pixel phone means a launch is coming soon. Google still needs to share details about which Pixel models will support it, where it will work, how much it will cost, and when it will be released. For now, Android users will have to wait for the official announcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/google-pixel-phones-might-come-with-this-iphone-safety-feature/articleshow/108184372.cms

