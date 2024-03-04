CEO Spotlight: Stayntouch’s Jacob Messina





Jacob Messina, Stain Touch

Jacob Messina became Stayntouch's CEO in April 2023 after serving as interim leader for six months. Previously, he served as senior vice president of technology and innovation at MCR Hotels, the nation's third largest hotel operator and parent company of Stayntouch.

Stayntouch offers a suite of hospitality solutions, including a cloud-based asset management system, payment processing, booking engine, channel manager, and guest-facing kiosks. The company works with independent hotels, large chains, management companies and ownership groups.

In his previous role as Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation for MCR Hotels, he oversaw 150 technology solutions at more than 150 properties, including Stayntouch. How did your previous experience as a customer of Stayntouch shape your perspective as you became CEO?

It's definitely done in a pretty meaningful way. I represent what our customers think about our products, how they use our products, and what they expect from our team. … My career has been on the owner-operator side from a technology perspective, so I'm kind of the perfect customer in a way. And when I look at our marketing and sales efforts, I often wonder if this would have worked for me as well. You may also need to adjust what you've been doing to make sure you're interacting with your customers in the right way and providing the right level of detail and technical information in a meaningful way.

What has been the most challenging aspect of your time as CEO?

There are many priorities within the company. So the key is how do you step back and see if things are really going well? …We made some changes to our delivery structure, so instead of doing sprints every two weeks to push new product, he actually moved to three to four weeks. This allows us to have a much higher level of confidence in the quality of the work we're doing, and actually makes us look more closely at every item we ship, thereby ensuring that our products I find that my philosophy has improved.

The hospitality industry is often criticized for being too slow or too cautious when it comes to adopting new technology. Why do you think that is?

Slow would be generous. In some ways, I feel like we've missed the boat when it comes to new technology in hospitality. Most of the systems we use to run our hotels are outdated. Some of our competitors have actually reined things in by implementing on-premises systems, but we haven't really seen any change.

I worked for a hotel company for 10 years at the start of my career, and our property management system was upgraded every 2-3 years. You might be looking for a small feature three years down the line, but you knew you couldn't do anything about it. It was really frustrating to know that with optimization we could do a better business and make more money, but the technology wasn't working for us. So I think the speed that companies can get by moving to the cloud is amazing.

Beyond the technology itself, does innovation require a different way of thinking?

Yes, it also has to do with internal priorities. Here is an example. When I was at MCR, the group I ran was Technology and Innovation. In other companies, it's a traditional IT group. We never called ourselves IT. We also don't allow other teams to call us IT. That's because there's a bit of a stigma. These are people who just fix problems and are not involved in increasing the bottom line. And if you think of your technology as just IT, and only when it breaks, you're leaving money behind.

We also had the opportunity to take over an independent hotel without changing the physical layout or the way the property was sold, but changing and updating all the systems within the technology stack to drive further profitability for the property. So if you think about technology and IT groups as a potential profit center and a way to drive more revenue, that's a much better way to go. And then you start getting the budget to be successful there, not based on how many tickets are closed.

How important is it for startups to enter this space to move things forward?

Our field needs innovation, but innovation for the sake of innovation is not helpful. We need to find a balance between taking what worked for some of these legacy companies and putting a new spin on it. It's no secret that Stayntouch was born from a group that left. [Oracle] Opera about 10 years ago. And one of the things we've done is we've focused almost all of our attention on what differentiates us from Opera. How can you provide more than first-rate customer support? …Unlike Oracle Opera's business practices, we do a free integration and it's really about a partnership, not a business relationship with us.

What still needs to be fixed in terms of hotel technology systems?

I don't think I have enough time. There are still many things that need to be fixed. The work that's just starting and that's really exciting to me is removing barriers to entry into the market, which is great, but also removing barriers for people to collaborate.

If you think of your technology as just IT and only think about it when it breaks, you're leaving money behind.

Jacob Messina – Stain Touch

One of the core things we're working on at Stayntouch is integrating with our partners. This is something that was really missing in this area. It's very well built and the high level of integration between systems allows information to flow very easily.Hotels are very often faced with this problem in practice [decision of] Integrating something requires purchasing expensive products, or you are limited to working with only two or three vendors. If you limit yourself to just two or three vendors, you won't be able to build a technology stack that's right for you and your business.

You've held technology and innovation leadership roles at hotel companies, and now you're leading a technology provider. If you were a hotelier, what would your priorities be when it comes to technology?

My answer here may be a little surprising. I'm not saying you need to evaluate each area of ​​your technology stack. Or if you're the CEO of a property management system, someone else might say, “Please implement a PMS.'' The truth is, if you treat the vendors in your technology stack in a transactional manner and only think of them as vendors selling you products, you're leaving money on the table. If you invest in this partnership aspect and build a relationship with them, not only will you get better customer support, but if something breaks down, as always in our industry, they will be there for you. will contact you by phone. . …and if you don't get that level of cooperation from your partner, it's time to look for a new partner.

Online travel agencies are focused on increasing loyalty to their brands, but what's the best way for hotels to compete with that to drive their own direct bookings?

Big brands have very strong and frankly expensive loyalty programs. Stayntouch's customers tend to be independent and chain stores. What they do successfully is by building a one-on-one relationship between the customer and her. A lot of that happens when you bring customers onto your property. I think part of it is being able to put technology aside and have those interactions. So instead of creating a reservation and then he keeps clicking on the keyboard because he has to update it 12 times, automation and technology will make those three clicks for him and he can have a conversation. . [with the guest]. … It is important that information is easily stored in the system for later reference and use. It's like a fusion of technology and personal connection.

What about attribute-based selling? We've been hearing about this for years, but implementation has been slow. What does Stayntouch do regarding ABS?

A major release is planned for mid-second quarter of this year, which will enable full attribute-based sales of the product. We took each room and separated its functions. Hotels have been building everything around categories for a long time, and that's been the problem. Because as a consumer, I don't really know what the difference is between standard, deluxe, and premium. … We have adopted our own nomenclature, which is not customer friendly. The way this product works is that each room can be configured to be a set of features. Switch between different view types, different floor types, higher/lower floors, and whether or not you're near an elevator. …but what I think is really important about this is that once you build it, you need someone to manage this on a request-by-request basis, rather than pulling from a real-time inventory and doing all this behind the scenes. Don't do it. Many manual interventions are required.

How does Stayntouch utilize generative artificial intelligence and how do you think this technology will most impact hospitality in the future?

We use AI quite a bit behind the scenes, but we're very cautious about bringing it into customer-facing products. It is frequently used in engineering, regression testing, and quality assurance. When it comes to customer interactions, we don't think about putting one step between us and our customers, such as using AI for support chats. … One reason is that we're not yet at a stage where AI can answer complex hospitality questions better and faster than our teams. … Our customers come to us when they need help at the front desk, but instead of having AI assist them in the process, the lines are growing.

Having said that, where we see a lot of opportunity is around automation. Already today, we have AI embedded within our platform to automatically assign rooms based on guest preferences. So, if your guests are repeat guests, you can assign them to the room they stayed in last time in one click, or find a suitable room according to their preferences. …I'm really excited to see where AI goes, and I know we're going to see more front-facing and customer-facing applications.

Stayntouch received a $48 million Series B investment in December, is that putting pressure on your business and how are you using that money?

No pressure on business. We spent a lot of time fundraising. We had the opportunity to do it sooner, but we really wanted to find the right partner. And we were able to do that at Sixth Street. They believe in our vision. They believe in how we are growing and how we will continue to grow. This investment will allow us to expand our team in many meaningful ways. We are rebuilding our team and doubling down on our existing investments in Europe. …and every element of the team will receive more resources. …What we're really focused on is how to stay nimble. …That's a big differentiator for us.

Do you have any plans for mergers or acquisitions?

That's definitely in our plans right now. We're not going to do a ton of deals, but we're going to probably do one or two, maybe two or three deals a year. …We want to make sure we're expanding in a meaningful way. … We don't believe in reinventing the wheel. If there's a great tool or solution out there, we'd love to partner with one, partner with them, and partner with two. If it makes sense for them to join his Stayntouch organization, we welcome it.

