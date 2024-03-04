To extend your iPhone's battery life, disable these two iOS settings:





The next update to the iPhone operating system, iOS 17.4, features a newly renamed[Battery Health]More phone battery data will be added to the menu. In addition to the normal battery health percentage (80% or higher is considered good), the new menu shows you the number of times you've cycled the battery, letting you know if it's “healthy” or not.

If you want to keep your iPhone's battery healthy for as long as possible, there are a few simple steps you can take, including using Optimized Charging, avoiding overheating your iPhone, and keeping your battery from running flat. Avoid most iPhone battery problems.

In addition to these iPhone battery best practices, there are other battery-saving tips for iOS 16 and iOS 17 that are less obvious but can help you preserve your iPhone's battery for longer.

This story describes two features in iOS 16 and iOS 17 that put a strain on your iPhone's battery to varying degrees, and how you can turn them off to conserve battery life. Here's what you need to know:

For more battery-saving tips and tricks, check out how to stop background app updates and how to replace your iPhone battery (cheaper than Apple).

Remove widgets from iPhone lock screen

All widgets on the lock screen force the app to run automatically in the background and constantly retrieve data to update the information displayed in the widget, such as sports scores or weather. These apps are constantly running in the background due to widgets and therefore continuously consume power.

If you want to save battery in iOS 17, it's best to avoid widgets on the lock screen (and home screen). The easiest way to do this is to switch to a different lock screen profile. Press your finger down on the existing lock screen and swipe to select a profile without widgets.

If you want to remove widgets from your existing lock screen, press the lock screen, press “Customize”, select the “Lock screen” option, tap the widget box and press the “” button for each widget to remove the widget. Masu.

If your battery is already low, we recommend switching to a wallpaper without lock screen widgets.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Why are there so many complaints about iPhone batteries?

09:44 Turn off haptic keyboard feedback on iPhone

Surprisingly, iPhone keyboards have not previously had the ability to vibrate as you type, something called haptic feedback that was added to iPhones in iOS 16. Haptic feedback gives each key a vibration instead of just hearing a click. , which further enhances the immersive feeling when typing. According to Apple, the very same feature can also impact battery life.

According to the Apple support page for this keyboard, haptic feedback “may impact iPhone battery life.” There are no details on how much battery life the keyboard feature drains, but if you want to save battery, it's best to leave this feature disabled.

Fortunately, it's not enabled by default. If you have enabled it yourself,[設定]>[サウンドと触覚]>[キーボード フィードバック]Move to[触覚]Toggle Off to turn off haptic feedback on your keyboard.

Every time I type, I feel a slight vibration with each key press.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

For more iOS tips, see how to download the new iOS 17 and how to automatically remove multi-factor authentication messages from texts and emails.

