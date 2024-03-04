Former Google employee says losing his job helped him find his calling, lists things to do after being fired





Google made a lot of headlines last year for abruptly laying off thousands of employees. Many employees from all over the world used his LinkedIn to share their experiences. While some recalled how traumatic it was to receive the redundancy email in the early hours of the morning, others took the news quite positively and said they would consider other, better options. One such employee, who was fired from Google about a year ago, voiced his opinion on LinkedIn.

In his post, he revealed how losing what he thought was his “dream job” (at Google) led him to find his true calling: entrepreneurship.

“A year ago, I received a scary email. I was one of the many victims of #techlayoffs. It was like a bad dream. I am on a constant upward trajectory at Google and my I took pride in my work. I accomplished it,” the employee wrote at the beginning of the post.

He also mentioned what he did not do after being fired. These include destructively scrolling through LinkedIn, applying for jobs you're not really interested in, using your network inappropriately, and ignoring your emotions.

He then revealed that instead of all this, he logged out of LinkedIn and focused on himself, including riding his bike. Then, he said, he decided what kind of work he really wanted to do and started looking for companies and people who were already involved in the kind of work he wanted to do. He then leveraged his network to connect with those companies and people and joined a “men's group where they could work out every week.”

“Thankfully, this new approach paid off. I discovered where and how to position myself in the market and ultimately decided to start my own business. “I found my first clients because they believed in me and gave me a forever chance.'' Be grateful,'' he added.

A few months ago, another Google employee who lost his job in January told how he took time off after being laid off.

The former Google employee shared on LinkedIn that taking time off allowed her to recharge before re-entering the job market. She added that her recent work world has also been full of challenges and she is trying to find a role that “allows me to immerse myself in enhancing processes and solving complex problems.”

Issuer:

Divyanshi Sharma

date of issue:

March 4, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/ex-google-employee-says-losing-job-helped-him-find-his-true-calling-lists-what-to-do-after-getting-laid-off-2510400-2024-03-04

