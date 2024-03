Sergey Brin says Google is 'definitely messed up' with Gemini image

Sergey Brin said Google “definitely messed up” with Gemini's image generation, and that he was listed as a “core contributor” to Gemini in a December white paper. Google's co-founder said he came out of retirement thanks to AI's “exciting” trajectory.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin weighed in on the company's Gemini drama.

Speaking at the AGI House in San Francisco, Brin said the company “definitely failed at image generation.” He added that the historically inaccurate images produced by Gemini were likely due to a lack of thorough testing.

Last month, Google suspended Gemini's image generation feature after users complained that Gemini was creating bizarre images of people of color, including photos depicting black Nazis. Google's AI model also came under criticism in some of its written responses.

Despite leaving Google in 2019, Brin was listed as a “core contributor” to Gemini in a December white paper outlining Gemini's features.

Brin and fellow co-founder Larry Page have reportedly been more active at OpenAI's ChatGPT since launching it in 2022.

In January 2023, The New York Times first reported that Google's owner Alphabet asked its co-founders for help after issuing a “code red” in response to OpenAI's viral chatbot.

Since then, Brin has appeared at Google's Silicon Valley headquarters and has been directly involved in developing the company's AI strategy.

Brin told the AGI House audience. “I kind of came out of retirement because the trajectory of AI is so exciting.”

Google is feeling the heat following the Gemini controversy.

Some critics used the drama as evidence that left-leaning bias among employees at big tech companies is influencing the output of major AI models.

Elon Musk has been a particularly vocal critic, frequently pointing out instances in which the bot can't seem to decide whether he or Adolf Hitler is at fault. When BI later tested the same prompt, Gemini said comparing Musk to Hitler was “inaccurate and totally inappropriate.”

Brin seemed to refute some of the criticisms of text-based models. He told the audience that all available text models, including ChatGPT and Musk's Grok, can say “very strange things” that “clearly feel like far-left, for example” when pressured. He said that he has a high level of sexuality.

Brin added that Google doesn't fully understand why Gemini leans to the left in some cases, and said that was not the company's intention.

A Google representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider outside of normal business hours.

