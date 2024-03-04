



New Delhi:

Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday threatened Google with possible criminal prosecution after the global internet giant's artificial intelligence tool Gemini gave objectionable answers to questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he had left it alone. “Platforms like Google have so much power on the internet that the law expects them to say 'I'm sorry' or 'I apologize' when they've done something wrong. That's not the case,” he told NDTV. this morning.

He also questioned how an “untested platform[referring to the Gemini chatbot]was released… without any disclosures or disclaimers,” adding, “…then there will be consequences. Just ' …Sorry, the phrase “not tested” is not consistent with our expectations for legal compliance. ”

“Why is there a belief among these major platforms that they can take something out of a lab and launch it without guardrails or protective frameworks? This is unconscionable and unacceptable.” .We maintain discipline, taking into account not only the law but also a sense of responsibility and responsibility,'' he said in an exclusive interview.

Stressing the government's “honest (and) serious responsibility” to India's internet users, Chandrasekhar said tech companies cannot “get away with talking to solve problems.”

But he declined to say that the government actually plans to prosecute Google.

Citing new IT rules, the Union minister said tech companies “should not allow their platforms to be used in a way that outputs illegal content or violates national laws.” Ta.

However, he did not say whether the government would actually take legal action.

“I don't think it's so important that the government should prosecute, it's the users who have a cause to litigate…users who are being prejudiced by platforms that spew illegal content,” he told NDTV. Told.

“I've heard… there are a lot of people who are very upset about the actions of this platform and other platforms. My answer to them is, 'Under the law, our powers are 'Government may or may not do something because it is limited.' … It is the individuals or groups who hold them accountable.”

Chandrasekhar's sharp words come amid a deepening standoff between the government and Google after Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot formerly known as Bird, asked controversial questions about the prime minister and his policies. It came out.

Gemini said it based its response on factors including the ruling People's Party's “nationalist ideology” and what its critics say is suppressing dissent and violence against minorities. It is being

Google, which has come under fire, acknowledged last month that Gemini “is not always reliable in responding to certain prompts related to current events or political topics” and is working to address the issue. said.

PM Modi's questions aren't the only ones where chatbots are stirring up controversy. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said last week that some of the text and image responses were “biased” and “totally unacceptable.”

This comes after Gemini was asked to show the Founding Fathers of the United States a photo of people of color, including a man who was clearly of Sikh descent, with a major historical error. Ta.

“We are aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of our depictions of historical image generation…We are working to immediately improve these depictions,” the company said in a statement. Ta.

“Gemini's AI image generation certainly generates a wide range of people. And people all over the world are using it, so that's generally a good thing. But it misses the point here.”

In response to all these concerns, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology plans to issue a notice to Google. In earlier comments, Chandrashekhar said Gemini's response was a “direct violation of several provisions of the IT Act and the Penal Code.”

Meanwhile, MEITY issued an advisory last week requiring approval before launching test versions of software that use generative AI or algorithms that are in beta stages of development.

“My responsibility to the people of India…is to ensure that India's internet is secure and reliable. We are the world's most connected nation with 900 million users…This is a huge challenge for Google and others. “While some people take this advice seriously, others believe they are above the law…''

