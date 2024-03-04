Google cannot be allowed to delist Indian apps.Minister Vaishnau says





The Indian government has taken a strong stance in recent actions against Google's decision to remove certain Indian apps from the Play Store. The delisting has raised concerns about the future fate of Indian startups and their market value. Commenting on the issue, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnau stressed that the startup ecosystem is critical to India's economy and cannot be left to the discretion of big technology companies.

Telecommunications Minister Ashwini Vaishnau said, “I have already called Google. I have already called the delisted app developers. We will meet next week. This cannot be tolerated. This kind of delisting cannot be tolerated.” Ta. Interview with PTI.

Vaishnau maintained that India's policy is clear and startups will receive the necessary protection. He also highlighted the remarkable growth of India's startup ecosystem, with over 100,000 startups and 100 unicorns born in just 10 years. The minister said the energy of young people and entrepreneurs must be fully harnessed and “cannot be left to the policies of big tech companies. I will say to Google…the energy of our entrepreneurship. … Startups, look at the entire startup program in India, 10 years ago we had almost nothing and now we have over 1,00,000 startups, over 100 unicorns. ..This is something…the energy of our youth, the energy of our entrepreneurs, the energy of our talented people. We need to channel it very well and we can't leave it to the policies of big tech companies.” he further added.

The government has called for a meeting with Google and app developers affected by the delisting. Emphasizing that India's entrepreneurial spirit must be fully leveraged and supported, Minister Vaishnaud said, “This kind of delisting cannot be tolerated.”

What is the background behind Google delisting Indian apps?

Google's move to delist some apps in India, including its popular matrimonial app, has sparked controversy. The dispute focuses on Google's 11% to 26% service fees for in-app payments. The decision came after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered the scrapping of the previous system that charged fees between 15% and 30%.

In response, Google began removing the app from the Indian Play Store on Friday. Although the specific names of the delisted apps have not been disclosed, the startup community has expressed concern about the matter. These ventures have invested time, effort, and resources to establish a presence in the market.

conclusion

As the conflict continues, the government aims to find a solution that protects the interests of Indian startups. The talks will address concerns raised by both sides and seek a balanced solution.

India's startup ecosystem remains a key driver of the country's economic growth, and the government's swift action demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the continued advancement of India's startup ecosystem.

