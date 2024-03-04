Google Ads Editor version 2.6 adds new PMax features and more





On Friday, Google quietly released version 2.6 of Google Ads Editor. This new version comes about four months after the previous version of Google Ads Editor, version 2.5, was released.

Google Ads Editor is a free, downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. This tool is intended to save time and facilitate bulk changes.

Here's what Google added in version 2.6:

Migrating from Google Display Ads to P-MAX: Editor now supports migrating from Display campaigns to P-MAX campaigns.

Migrate P-MAX with Tests: A new and improved editor now supports creating and managing tests in P-MAX. You can use this to compare the performance of your P-MAX campaign to one or more other campaign types. Added support for display to P-MAX migration. Additionally, you can create experiments to compare campaign performance.

Recommended fields for additional recommendations for responsive display ads: You can now find recommended fields when applying additional recommendations for responsive display ads in the editor. Currently, the “Add responsive display ad” recommendation creates a new ad with pre-populated text and images.

Reserved CPM bid strategy: Editor now supports reserved cost per impression (CPM), a bid strategy similar to target CPM. Most campaigns that support Target CPM, except for Video Sequence campaigns, have a one-time option to upgrade to Reserved CPM. Google Ads Editor version 2.6 does not allow you to migrate from reserved CPM to goal CPM.

Multi-asset responsive video ads: Editor now supports multi-asset ads for video campaigns. For each responsive video ad, you can add up to 5 videos, a headline, a long headline, a description, and a CTA.

System Pauses: The editor now supports the ability to filter for various reasons for system pauses. One possible reason is a system error. System errors can occur when ad groups are copied and pasted on the front end and there are issues with copying and pasting correctly. Another reason could be if a particular ad group level condition becomes obsolete and is automatically removed from the ad group. This feature also allows you to review and enable paused ad groups in bulk if needed.

Inline audiences: Editor now supports inline audiences in asset groups and ad groups. Instead of attaching shared named audiences from your library, you can now leverage demographic and audience signals directly in your ads or asset groups.

Third-party measurement settings: Account-level third-party measurement settings can now be viewed and edited at the campaign level. Edits apply to video campaigns, demand generation campaigns, and P-MAX campaigns.

Here's what Google removed from this version:

Local campaigns: Local campaigns have been deprecated and are no longer supported in Google Ads Editor. All existing campaigns will be deleted and you will no longer be able to create new local campaigns.

Legacy image assets: All legacy feed-based image assets have been migrated to upgraded assets. The image extensions view from Google Ads Editor has been removed and upgraded assets are now placed under Image Assets. ”

