



In a recent development, Google has been embroiled in a controversy over its AI platform 'Gemini' and has been forced to apologize to India following a wave of criticism and concern, according to a TOI report.

The publication said Google has apologized to Prime Minister Modi after its AI platform Gemini was deemed “untrustworthy” and returned unsubstantiated results to queries about the prime minister. Suggested.

According to a statement from IT and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Indian government has issued a notice to Google seeking an explanation for the discrepancies in Gemini's response. In a significant move, Google acknowledged the unreliability of its platform and apologized to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government.

The incident unfolds against the backdrop of increased scrutiny of AI platforms operating in India, with the government announcing plans to require permits for their operations. Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar underlined the importance of AI platforms respecting Indian consumers and highlighted the legal implications under India's IT laws and criminal law against the spread of false information.

Additionally, controversy surrounding Google's AI chatbot Gemini has intensified in the face of allegations of racial bias and historical inaccuracies. Criticism arose when Gemini reportedly refused to produce images of white people and portrayed historical white people as people of color. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has faced calls for his resignation amid unrest.

In response to the outcry, Google took steps to address the concerns and temporarily disabled Gemini's human body image generation feature. Sundar Pichai condemned the mistake as “totally unacceptable” and promised to rectify the situation. But calls for Pichai's resignation have rapidly increased, with analysts Ben Thompson and Mark Schmulik suggesting a change in leadership within Google is essential.

Ben Thompson emphasized the need for change within Google and called for removing those responsible for past missteps, potentially including CEO Sundar Pichai. Similarly, Mark Smulik questioned whether Pichai and his management team are qualified to steer Google through the challenges ahead.

Google's response to this criticism is to suspend the image generation feature and commit to releasing an improved version in the future. Sundar Pichai acknowledged the need for corrective action and reaffirmed the company's commitment to rectifying the situation.

Published: March 4, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

