Driving innovation in automotive software. Acsia Technologies expands its footprint in Europe and North America





Announcing new management teams for each region

DETROIT, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Acsia Technologies Private Limited, the India-based global frontrunner in automotive software technology, expands its presence in Europe and North America with key executive appointments. It increased the feeling. This expansion underscores Acsia's commitment to driving innovation in automotive software solutions and strengthening its position as an industry leader.

Acsia Technologies Inc. (Acsia), the North American subsidiary of Acsia Technologies Private Limited, has hired Scott A. Kuyawa as executive vice president and general manager. Additionally, Acsia Technologies has appointed Stefan Juraschek as strategic advisor, marking a pivotal moment in the company's European expansion efforts.

With over 30 years of experience in automotive engineering and manufacturing operations, Scott brings a wealth of expertise to Acsia. His previous positions, including Director of Global Engineering for Infotainment/User Experience at Aptiv, have given him a deep understanding of the nuances and challenges of the industry. Mr. Scott will continue the company's commitment to innovation, with a particular focus on developing next-generation solutions in automotive software, electrification and energy storage.

Stefan has more than 30 years of experience at the BMW Group, where he held key roles in electric mobility, powertrain technology and cyber security, including Vice President Research and Development for the Electrical/Electronics division. As a strategic advisor, he will help coordinate Acsia's product development and innovation efforts. Djuracek leverages his extensive background in software/hardware development, systems integration, and innovative project leadership to develop innovative automotive software that addresses complex challenges and improves the user experience. He is uniquely positioned to lead the Acsia team.

“The addition of Juracek to our team marks a significant milestone for Axia Technologies and strengthens our position as an innovator and true solution provider in the automotive technology space. Along with strengthening the business, his leadership and deep expertise in automotive technology will help guide Acsia and its leadership team at an important milestone for Axia Technologies. Together, they will understand industry challenges, meet the evolving needs of customers, and ensure Acsia continues to advance connected car, infotainment systems, and e-mobility solutions, ultimately serving users around the world. driving experience,” said Jijimon Chandran, Founder and CEO of Axia Technologies.

“I am honored to lead Acsia’s efforts in North America and remain committed to our mission of providing comprehensive and innovative software solutions to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 partners. I am excited about the market opportunity and look forward to our continued growth and success,” said Scott.

“I'm excited to be joining Axia Technologies, a company at the forefront of automotive innovation, at this important moment,” said Jurachek. “Axia’s dedication to excellence aligns with my professional principles. I look forward to working with the talented team here to push the boundaries of what we can achieve together and build global leadership in our industry. We want to strengthen it,” Juracek further said during a recent visit to Axia Trivandrum.

As Acsia Technologies expands its reach across Europe and North America, it remains committed to pioneering innovative automotive software technologies that simplify complex challenges and improve the driving experience for users around the world.

About Axia Technologies

Acsia Technologies Private Limited is a technology leader in the automotive software space. We use our technology expertise to develop tools and platforms that simplify complex problems and create better, safer and more enjoyable automotive experiences. We work with top automotive brands, OEMs, and Tier 1 companies. Our custom software for connected cars, infotainment systems and e-mobility projects deploys the latest advances in the field. Website link: https://www.acsiatech.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353611/Acsia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Axia Technologies

