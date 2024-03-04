Edmonton company reacts to Google shutting down free website building tool





An Edmonton company that used free Google tools to generate basic websites will soon see those sites disappear once the company shuts down the feature.

Google has been offering businesses the ability to create simple websites since 2017, but recently announced that it plans to shut it down this month.

Websites that end in “business.site” display your business's name, location, photo, business hours, and contact details pulled from the profile you set up on Google.

Google will redirect website traffic to company profiles in a post to its Help Center, but only for a limited time until June 10th, after which website visitors will receive a “page not found” error. It was explained that it would be displayed.

A Google spokesperson told CBC News that the company is scaling back its website “due to low engagement,” but small business owners will continue to use business profiles, ad landing pages, and other tools to connect with potential customers online. He said he could access the method.

Millions of businesses around the world use Google tools to create their websites, including thousands of businesses in Edmonton.

Edmond Ndira, owner of Serengeti BBQ, a restaurant specializing in East African cuisine on 118th Street and a Google-based website, said he had not heard of any planned closures.

“It would have to be built with another company,” he said.

Ndira said that while having a website is important, most people find out about the business through word of mouth, events such as Feed the Soul Dining Week, and social media.

Rohana Paramandadiji, owner of Super 7 Foods in the Milbourne Market Mall food court in south Edmonton, said she created the website through Google because the company was popular and its tools were fast and free. Told.

Paramandadije said most customers research establishments and read reviews online before visiting Super 7 Foods.

“Everyone's talking about Google,” he says.

If your Google-based website dies, you'll definitely need to build another one because, in his experience, social media pages don't have the same reach, he said.

One Edmonton company has launched a service for businesses that can no longer access their Google website.

For Edmonton-based businesses migrating from Google, we're offering a basic website free for $1 a month for two years.

Whitespark founder Darren Shaw said hundreds of companies that previously relied on Google for basic websites have signed up for the company's new service. (Matt Simpson)

Whitespark, an SEO and digital marketing company, already had a platform to manage business profiles on Google, so they built a tool to replicate Google-generated sites.

“We built it quickly because we had the ability to do it and we wanted to help,” said Darren Shaw, the company's founder and president.

More than 350 companies around the world have signed up since the company rolled out the service two weeks ago, Shaw said.

“We felt this was a great opportunity to provide these companies with a very easy, simple and affordable solution that they wouldn't be able to get otherwise,” Shaw said.

