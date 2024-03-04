Forced to change: tech giants succumb to onslaught of global rules





Google plans to change the way it displays certain search results by Thursday. Microsoft will no longer allow Windows customers to use its Bing internet search tool by default. And for the first time, Apple will give iPhone and iPad users access to a rival's app store and payment system.

Tech giants are preparing ahead of Wednesday's deadline to comply with a new European Union law aimed at increasing competition in the digital economy. The law, called the Digital Markets Act, would require big tech companies to overhaul the way some of their products work to give smaller rivals greater access to users. ing.

These changes are some of the most visible changes Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta and others are making in response to a flurry of new regulations and laws around the world. In the United States, some tech giants have said they will abandon conduct that is the subject of federal antitrust investigations. As an example, Apple is making it easier for Android users to interact with its iMessage products, which is being investigated by the Department of Justice.

Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice-president in Brussels, said this was a turning point and has spent much of the past decade fighting the tech giants. Self-regulation is over.

For decades, Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta have moved forward with few rules or restrictions. As their power, wealth, and influence grew, regulatory activity, legislation, and litigation against them proliferated in Europe, the United States, China, India, Canada, South Korea, and Australia. The global tipping point to rein in the biggest technology companies has finally tipped.

Both companies have been forced to change the everyday technology they offer, including the functionality of their devices and social media services, especially for users in Europe. Companies are also making significant, less visible changes to their business models, deal-making, and data-sharing practices, for example.

At Apple, the degree of change is clear. The Silicon Valley company once offered its App Store as a unified marketplace around the world, but new laws and court rulings now mean different rules for App Store developers in South Korea, the European Union and the United States. It is set up. The company has discontinued its proprietary iPhone charger design due to another EU law, meaning future iPhones will have chargers that work with non-Apple devices.

On Monday, Apple was fined 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion) by EU regulators for obstructing competition between music streaming rivals.

This change means that people's experiences with technology will increasingly vary depending on where they live. In Europe, as a result of his 2022 law called the Digital Services Act, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat users under the age of 18 will no longer be shown ads based on their personal data. Elsewhere in the world, young people are still seeing such ads on these platforms.

Greg Taylor, a professor at the University of Oxford who focuses on competition in the technology market, said the technology industry is mature in nature, with companies adapting their products and services to local laws and regulations. He said that it is starting to resemble banks, automobiles, and healthcare.

He said this signals a major change in the way the high-tech sector is regulated. The EU was the first to jump in, but other jurisdictions around the world are looking to do the same.

But while big tech companies are making changes, smaller rivals like Spotify are arguing that more government action is needed around the world to seriously address their enormous power. There is. Many companies continue to report record profits and sales. Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Apple and Google's parent company Alphabet helped push the stock market to new highs. The combined market value of both companies has more than doubled since the end of 2019, to nearly $10.6 trillion.

Even policymakers who support some new rules said it's unrealistic to assume new laws and regulations will immediately displace dominant companies like Google and Apple. Andreas Schwab, a member of the European Parliament who helped draft the Digital Markets Act, hopes that strong enforcement of the rules will create room for new entrants to emerge and grow over time. said.

Schwab, who has traveled to Brazil, Japan, South Korea and Singapore over the past year to discuss the European Union's new technology rules, said a tipping point will be reached when competition increases, not just some product changes. Ta. One year you might say it was important, and another year you might say it was a joke because the change meant nothing.

Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft declined requests for interviews.

Few laws force technology companies to make more adjustments than the Digital Markets Act. An EU law passed in 2022 prohibits big tech companies from using their interlocking services and deep pockets to lock in users and crush rivals. The law affects everything from online advertising to messaging apps to how you pay for apps. Violators could be subject to fines of up to 20 percent of global revenue.

For more than a year, technology companies have been negotiating with EU regulators in Brussels about changes to their products, services and businesses to become compliant.

Google announced in January that it would reduce its visibility in search results and increase links to competitors for queries like flights and restaurants. The company also promised to let users in Europe limit the sharing of their personal data between services like Search, YouTube, and Chrome, a change that privacy groups have long called for.

That same month, Apple announced that in addition to allowing competing app stores and payment services, the changes would also allow European customers with new iPhones to have their iPhones automatically default to Apple's Safari browser instead. announced that a screen to select a default browser will be displayed.

At about the same time, the Digital Services Act, which aims to combat illegal content online, began to take effect. Users in Europe now have a new tool to report harmful content. Online platforms such as Google and Meta no longer allow advertisers to target users based on their ethnicity, political views, or sexual orientation. TikTok and Instagram users can also view posts that do not contain recommended content selected by an algorithm based on their personal data.

Europe's proactive approach is increasingly being imitated abroad. In Australia, a 2021 law requires companies such as Alphabet and Meta to pay national media outlets for publishing news stories on their sites, leading to deals estimated at $100 million. Meta announced on Thursday that it would not renew its contract with the Australian media company, which could lead to further government action.

TikTok shut down its online shopping service in Indonesia last year after the country banned e-commerce on the social media platform. Nepal completely banned TikTok last year. India banned the app in 2020.

The momentum is growing in the United States as well. The Federal Trade Commission sued Meta in 2020, alleging that the company nullified early competition by acquiring younger rivals. The company sued Amazon last year, saying it oppressed small sellers on its site.

The Department of Justice has also filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google and could file a lawsuit against Apple as early as the first half of this year. The lawsuit could also force companies to change their practices or break up parts of their operations.

Some companies are adjusting ahead of U.S. regulators. Amazon promised in June to allow merchants to sell through its Prime membership program without using its own logistics network, announcing the changes before the government filed complaints that the practice was anti-competitive. . Google is giving app developers more mobile payment options than its own as part of a proposed agreement with state attorneys general.

A legal battle looms. Last month, the Supreme Court heard arguments over whether Texas and Florida can legally prevent sites like Facebook and TikTok from removing certain political content. If the states win, it would overturn how online platforms set conditions for participation on their sites without intervention from the U.S. government.

New Wechsler, a former employee of the Washington office of Google, Meta and Twitter Inc. (renamed X), said tech companies are making more concessions and are becoming more pragmatic. Ta.

They're not as invincible as they were five years ago, he said.

Daisuke Wakabayashi contributed a report from Seoul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/04/technology/europe-apple-meta-google-microsoft.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos