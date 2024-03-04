DefConnect 2024: DefConnect 2024: Rajnath Singh launches ADITI scheme and allocates 750 million yen to boost innovation in defense technology





The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has announced the creation of a corpus of 750 million under the iDEX (ADITI) Accelerated Development of Innovative Technologies programme. The scheme was launched by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during DefConnect 2024 in New Delhi and aims to foster innovation in critical and strategic defense technologies.

Speaking at a gathering of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators and policy makers, Raksha Mantri said, “This scheme will foster innovation among the youth and help the country leapfrog in the technology sector.”

He said that the idea behind plans/initiatives like ADITI, iDEX, iDEX Prime etc. is to transform India into a knowledge society. “Times are changing and new technologies are being created. In order to become a developed country, we need to gain technological superiority. We must transform our country into a knowledge society,” he said. I did. : Start-ups under the ADITI scheme will be eligible to receive up to 25 billion yen in subsidies for their research, development and innovation efforts in defense technology, an official statement said. This initiative is expected to foster youth innovation and advance the country in the technology sector.

Main objectives of the ADITI scheme

Technology Advancement: ADITI aims to develop around 30 deep tech critical and strategic technologies between 2023-24 and 2025-26. It also aims to bridge the gap between the expectations and requirements of modern militaries and the capabilities of the defense innovation ecosystem through the 'Technology Watch Tool'. Challenges and Opportunities: In its first edition, ADITI launched 17 challenges across various sectors. iDEX Expansion: The scheme marks an expansion of the Innovation for Defense Excellence (iDEX) initiative, with iDEX Prime providing increased support from 1.5 billion to 10 billion. Vision of self-reliance: Rajnath Singh highlighted the government's vision of achieving self-reliance in defense production. The defense minister said the country cannot continue to rely on imported weapons and platforms as this could be fatal to its strategic autonomy. Government efforts: The Defense Minister highlighted the efforts being made by the government to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in defense production. Positive indigenization list of major platforms and equipment that are or will be manufactured in India. Government's vision towards self-reliance: Rajnath Singh reiterated the government's commitment to encourage self-reliance in defense production. He emphasized that domestic defense production has increased significantly from about 44,000 billion yen in 2014 to more than 1 billion yen today, underscoring the positive impact of the government's efforts. He urged the Department of Defense Production (DDP) that in the next four to five years, the department should draw up a short negative list containing imported items and that we should remove that list to achieve full self-reliance. We should strive to do so. He went on to express Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's unwavering commitment to encouraging the youth. To generate innovative ideas. He claimed that to motivate young innovators, iDEX has been expanded to iDEX Prime and the support amount has increased from Rs 1.5 billion to Rs 10 million. He said the ADITI scheme was launched with the active participation of the service and DPSU to provide solutions to the challenges posed by them.

Fostering innovation and entrepreneurship: The launch of the ADITI scheme and other initiatives during DefConnect 2024 highlights the Government's commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and self-reliance in defense production. These efforts are poised to accelerate India's journey to ensure national security and sovereignty and become a global leader in defense technology and innovation in the coming years.

The event also witnessed the launch of the 11th Defense India Startup Challenge (DISC), ushering in a new chapter in collaboration between defense agencies and the startup ecosystem. DISC 11 introduces 22 problem statements: Indian Army (4), Indian Navy (5), Indian Air Force (5), Armored Vehicles Nigam Limited (7), Hindustan Shipyards Limited (1). It aims to address important defense challenges. According to the statement, the innovators will propose innovative solutions that can strengthen the country's defense capabilities and contribute to national security.

“Under offsets, we acquire technology from different countries through foreign direct investment (FDI). However, in this way, each country does not share the latest innovations, so we have access to the best technology. “That's why we need to develop the necessary technology domestically.” “It's our own. To do that, we need research and development (R&D). There are a number of conditions that need to be met to be established. India has a large and energetic and skilled youth workforce dedicated to taking India forward.'' “Research in the field of technology. If we have a skilled workforce, we should not be afraid to set ambitious goals. Our youth is fully empowered to make India self-reliant in the defense sector and the government “We're providing them with an environment to 'reach greater heights,'” he said.

As part of its continued efforts to foster investment in defense startups, iDEX announced Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with new investors under the iDEX Investors Hub (IIH). These partnerships will foster increased investment in defense startups, providing the capital and support needed to scale ventures and drive innovation in this area. The strategic partnership currently has funding commitments of between 200 million and more than 500 million, according to the ministry.

Technology showcase:

As part of DefConnect 2024, a technology showcase was held by the iDEX-Defence Innovation Organization (DIO), which houses a diverse range of technology startups at the forefront of innovation in the defense sector. These startups are revolutionizing key areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics, undersea detection and communications, unmanned aerial vehicles, wearable technology, blast and ballistic structures and equipment, smart textiles, and cybersecurity.

