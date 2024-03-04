Google training in Almaty provides technology opportunities for young people in Central Asia





ASTANA More than 1,000 young people from Central Asian countries completed a Google Cloud and machine learning training program in Almaty. According to the press service of Google Developer Groups (GDG) Cloud Almaty, 20 students received internship offers at the British Technical University of Kazakhstan (KBTU) as a result.

GDG Cloud Almaty is an independent group of software developers and a startup community supported by Google. Young IT specialists will have the opportunity to practice laboratory work and cases that simulate the real tasks of specialists in Western technology companies.

Askar Aituov, developer relations coordinator for Google Developers and Google for Startups in Central Asia and Mongolia, told the Astana Times that three experts have already joined the KBTU Data Science Laboratory under the guidance of Professor Iskander Akhmetov. He said he is starting an internship at

The Google Cloud and Machine Learning training program aims to provide participants with internship opportunities at IT companies in Central Asia. After each educational quest or task, the program issues a badge confirming your skills. You need to collect 5 badges to get the final certificate.

This course is available to developers in Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The closing ceremony of the program will be held in Almaty on March 16 as part of the Women's Techmakers program on International Women's Day, Aitukh said. Since 2013, Google's Women Techmakers program has hosted thousands of global technology events aimed at providing visibility, community, and resources for women in technology.

“We will continue to work with the program's outstanding graduates and consider them for future Road to Google Developer Expert (GDE) programs,” Aituf said.

Launched in 2021 with 58 mentors and mentees, the three-month program now offers a global network of over 1,000 professionals from around the world.

