3 CX trends coming to the industry in 2024





Eric Vermillion is the CEO of Helpshift.

Every technology evolution involves an innovation implementation lifecycle. When a new technology or category is introduced, innovators and early adopters are the first to realize the potential of the new solution and take advantage of the new capabilities. These early adopters help accelerate the pace of innovation to a broader mainstream audience, driving productivity and growth.

With so many digital technologies over the years, there is one industry that has always introduced new solutions and driven change. And this industry is not what most people expect. This industry does not always receive as much attention from the media as more business-oriented industries. But this center of digital innovation is one that many of us may remember from our childhood, and one that today's teenage children prefer immersive computer experiences at their desks in the gaming industry. You might see it.

that's right. Video games often ride waves of digital innovation that cannot be replicated in other fields. Video game companies have always been eager to embrace and experiment with new technologies: mainframe computers, the PC revolution, the web revolution, the mobile revolution, virtual reality, and the rise of AI. As part of that innovation, gaming companies have been early adopters of modern customer journeys and technology-driven customer experiences.

As CEO of a digital support platform, I specialize in optimizing player support for the gaming industry. By operating a support platform for leading publishers, we provide insight into upcoming gaming customer experience trends that will impact other industries. Let's take a look at some of the gaming industry's top customer experience (CX) trends that are likely to be adopted by more industries, perhaps even yours, in 2024.

1. AI automation for customer support

The gaming industry faces some unique challenges as it has to deal with millions of customers and it's unclear which games will be the most successful. A blockbuster game can come out of nowhere and quickly take a company from zero to millions of users overnight. How can you scale up and adapt your customer support operations to meet this level of demand?

The gaming industry is actively deploying AI and automation to create modern customer experiences and modern support journeys. One way he does this is by using AI to quickly understand the context of each customer's support query and help guide them to the right answer and the right level of support. When you're dealing with millions of customers, you need to be able to quickly understand why they're contacting your brand and how you can help them take the next step in support. . AI helps you process and understand contextual data about your customers' support needs, such as the search terms they use, the questions they type in fields, the overall type of customer relationship, how long they've been a customer, and how much they spend. Masu. .

AI is also used in the game's customer experience to provide smarter support through chatbots. Chatbots have come a long way since they first appeared in 2017. The gaming industry has realized that many customers prefer conversational support experiences, even when using AI bots. This is an effective way to bring customer problems to the surface and lead them to solutions.

Automated customer support has not yet been widely adopted outside the gaming industry. According to a recent report from my company, consumer mobile-first technology industries such as entertainment, fintech, and gaming already have automation rates of 82% to 94% of solved problems. But in 2024, we expect more brands in other industries to consider applying AI more broadly across the modern support journey, turning every touchpoint into a superior service opportunity.

2. Customer trust and better implementation of safety features

The gaming industry, like social media, is home to large online communities and large online communities of anonymous people. They don't always get along or express their opinions in a polite and friendly manner. Unfortunately, some gaming communities do not support gamer anger (time2play's 2023 survey found that 41.9% of gamers deal with extreme anger once a week), threats, Vulnerable to hate speech and other offensive or harmful behavior. That's why gaming companies are prioritizing trust and safety and creating more inclusive environments where all customers feel welcome.

Other industries can also learn from the efforts of gaming platforms. If your business hosts some kind of online community, has customers who create user-generated content, or has a comments section on your e-commerce site, these all require trust and safety protocols and content management. This is an opportunity to invest in moderation. Efforts to improve CX reliability and security can help weed out malicious actors and reduce risk to your brand.

3. Premium experience for high-paying customers

Another unique aspect of the game is that of the millions of customers a company has, only a small percentage are paying a lot of money for the experience. Many of them use the app for free or just pay a few dollars. How can your company deliver great customer experience and support to millions of people while ensuring a premium experience for your highest paying customers?

One of the big trends in gaming customer support is combining AI technology with human support teams. Not all customer support issues require a human conversation, and not all situations require a support agent to be on call. But there are many ways to harness the power of humans and AI to create unique and engaging customer experiences. Customers can have routine questions answered instantly, and high-paying customers with complex questions can be quickly identified (with an AI-powered chatbot that understands the customer's identity and context). You will be escalated to a premium he experience by a human support agent.

Regardless of the industry, there is a lot to learn from the current state of the gaming industry. Gaming is a fast-growing, $200 billion industry with billions of customers around the world, and is always at the forefront of technological innovation. Want to stay ahead of CX trends in your industry? Pay close attention to and understand what the gaming industry is already doing to excel at customer service.

