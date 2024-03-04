AI, Cyber ​​Top ITI’s 2024 Priority Technology List – MeriTalk





Global technology trade group ITI last week released several recommendations that Congress and the Biden administration should focus on in 2024 to ensure the U.S. remains a global leader in technology and innovation, especially AI. announced policy measures.

ITI President and CEO Jason Oxman said AI is the latest example of how technology continues to play a critical role in the U.S. economy and Americans' quality of life. Technology drives cutting-edge research and development and advanced manufacturing, providing a path to solving major challenges such as climate change. Even with the election looming, this year is bound to be a year of action, given all that is at stake for America's technology industry leadership.

ITI's 2024 Technology Issues focus on AI, federal privacy, cybersecurity, supply chains, data flows, and other opportunities for U.S. leadership.

Looking ahead to the second half of the 118th Congress and the final year of the Biden administration, ITI is focused on advancing policies that foster America's continued competitiveness and growth in the technology sector, the group said on February 26. It was announced on the day.

On the AI ​​front, ITI argues that the development and adoption of emerging technologies will transform all sectors of the economy, helping businesses tackle challenges in business operations, research and development, cybersecurity, and software engineering.

The group suggests that Congress and the Biden administration are encouraging the adoption of risk-based governance frameworks, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework. The group also said the administration and federal agencies should continue to implement Biden's recent AI executive order.

ITI is also calling on Congress to fully fund NIST's AI Safety Institute and the National Science Foundation's National AI Research Resources, while investing in modern IT infrastructure to take full advantage of AI. .

The group is also calling on governments to make strengthening cybersecurity a priority in 2024.

Our increasingly digital and data-driven world is powered by a borderless and interconnected internet ecosystem, enabling unprecedented economic growth, innovation, and opportunity. However, with this connectivity comes increasing and constantly evolving cybersecurity threats to critical infrastructure, networks, and sensitive data, ITI said. The United States can play a leading role in developing cybersecurity policies that promote trust, innovation, and data flows that are fundamental to mitigating cyberattacks and unlocking the benefits of the next wave of digital innovation, including AI. can.

ITI proposed that lawmakers partner with the private sector to implement shared priorities in the national cybersecurity strategy, including improving the security of software supply chains, increasing transparency, and strengthening the security of federal networks.

Additionally, ITI argues that the government must continue to work with the private sector to implement the voluntary U.S. Cyber ​​Trustmark program. Finally, the World Trade and Technology Association urges governments to continue streamlining existing federal cyber incident reporting requirements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.meritalk.com/articles/ai-cyber-top-itis-2024-tech-focus-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos