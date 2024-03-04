Google's layoffs continue as the company announces it is simplifying its structure to give employees more opportunities





Since announcing mass layoffs in January 2023, Google has made small cuts across departments throughout the year, a trend that continues this year. The company has laid off more than 1,000 employees to date, with recent job cuts impacting its trust and safety team. The cuts will reportedly affect less than 10 employees out of a team of about 250 people. Remaining employees have been told to remain on standby, even on weekends, to deal with the harmful output generated by the AI ​​tool Gemini.

A recent report by Bloomberg revealed that Google's Trust and Safety Solutions group is under significant pressure. On the one hand, the team is cutting headcount as part of a broader workforce reduction, but on the other hand, the remaining employees are spending time, even on weekends, to rigorously test the output produced by Gemini AI. Being asked to work outside the home. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report notes that while the recent layoffs do not have a direct impact on the teams working on Gemini, they do so more broadly as the company grapples with the impact of Gemini power generation. Trust and Safety teams have revealed that they are currently struggling with an overwhelming workload. Historically inaccurate portraits. The team tested Gemini's output over the weekend to check all possible productions, anticipate potential harm by malicious parties, prevent further mistakes, and ensure that the AI ​​tool is effective for users. asked to confirm.

Additionally, Google has asked multiple employee volunteers to be on standby for blocks of time to help the team quickly identify and address potential issues with Gemini AI before they develop into larger issues. It has been reported. In an email to Trust and Safety employees, Google leaders wrote, “We need multiple volunteers on standby per time block so we can begin rapid adversarial testing on high-priority topics. Yes,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Google views these job cuts as part of its long-term planned restructuring efforts. In a statement to Bloomberg, Google said it was “simplifying our organization to reduce bureaucracy and hierarchy while giving our employees the opportunity to work on the most innovative and important advances and company priorities.” Stated.

Notably, like other technology companies, Google has taken significant organizational steps and is restructuring its workforce across its teams, but has not said when the restructuring will end. Recent reductions in trust and safety teams are part of this effort. Google asserted that this reorganization will strengthen its support for AI products and could pave the way for it to take on more trust and safety roles in the future.

But while most employees have received severance packages, there are also reports that the tech giant has already incurred $700 million in related costs, including many employees, particularly members of its trust and safety team. Employees responsible for ensuring the safety and accuracy of Google's AI tools are currently experiencing low morale and a sense of powerlessness. This situation has only increased in recent years as Google has rapidly increased the pace of development of artificial intelligence and machine learning. To stay competitive, Google is rolling out increasingly advanced AI tools and products in fierce competition with competitors such as OpenAI and Microsoft.

Issuer:

Divya Bhati

date of issue:

March 4, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-layoffs-continue-company-say-it-is-simplifying-structures-to-give-employees-more-opportunities-2510443-2024-03-04 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos