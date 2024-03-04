Putt Shack Introduces Ace Puttman to Demonstrate Why Technology-Infused Mini Golf Is Technically the Best





A new video content series launches the omnichannel campaign, celebrating the brand's unique concept and educating viewers about its technology and innovation-driven model.

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Putshack, the internationally recognized leader in high-tech luxury mini golf, today announced the addition of new brand ambassador Ace. We announced Patman. Ace Patman headlines a new marketing campaign that shows why we're different. Social competition offerings are technically the best. ” The six-part video series highlights the brand’s characteristics and educates viewers about its differentiated offerings. Mr. Puttman takes viewers on a tour and demonstrates the different ways Putt Shack approaches mini-golf. It's a new level of how the company's business model is rooted in technology and innovation, and in addition, the brand is launching its first Puttshacks Perks loyalty program starting in mid-March to acquire and reward members of its program. We are planning to hold a Supertube sweepstakes for him.

Technically designed to be part educational and part entertainment, The Best is a short video series featuring six episodes starring the brand's eccentric fictional host, Ace Patman. is. A self-proclaimed mini-golf enthusiast, Patman serves as both a teacher and comic relief for viewers. Produced as short 30-second clips of him for the brand's website and social channels, each episode will focus on a different aspect of the Puttshack experience. Get an introduction to the brand, an explanation of Puttshack's unique elements such as Trackaball technology, Supertubes, and Putt The Question, as well as an overview of the Prize His Wheel and globally influenced food and beverage menu. Game screens inside all Putt Shack venues will feature another series of “Did You Know?” Videos directly related to short video episodes.

The integrated month-long campaign will be published across a variety of channels, including the company's social media pages, all Put Shack locations, online, and billboard displays in all markets with a Put Shack location.

“While many people are familiar with the traditional game of mini golf, the technology-infused classic version offers guests a complete We will provide a new experience.” “This campaign is a great way to explore everything from the incredibly innovative technology behind the gameplay, such as a unique ball that allows you to score on the course without using a pencil, to the fine dining and inspired cuisine. , gives us the opportunity to highlight the best parts of our brand.'' Enjoy your drinks with our carefully selected, chef-driven menu. We were excited to introduce our viewers to our quirky host, Ace Patman, and give them a fun way to engage with our brand beyond our physical venue. ”

The SuperTube Sweepstakes, open to Patshack Park members from March 18 to April 14, further immerses guests in the brand by focusing on the SuperTube, a course element that earns players bonus points and increases their odds. can do. To get a hole in one. Members can enter the sweepstakes simply by playing the game. Anyone who sinks a super tube during the sweepstakes period will win one round of free gameplay to be redeemed on their next visit. Guests who win two or more Super Tubes will be automatically entered to win the grand prize of a Pat Shack Party of 12 including food and drinks. More information about the Supertube Sweepstakes can be found at puttshack.com/TheBest.

Puttshacks' cloud-based technology infrastructure offers a whole new way to experience the fun and nostalgia of mini golf. Utilizing his patented Trackaball technology, Puttshack is the only truly technology-infused mini golf concept. The company's golf balls are designed with microprocessors that enable hands-free scoring by digitally connecting each ball to an individual player, creating unique courses with interactive elements and dynamic obstacles. provides a competitive and exciting gaming experience. Combined with an upscale food and beverage menu, Puttshack is designed to provide a unique and enjoyable experience for players of all ages and diners of all dietary preferences.

To learn more about Puttshack and find a location near you, visit https://www.puttshack.com/.

About Pat Shack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socialization. Combining technology-infused mini-golf games with exceptional food and beverage offerings, Putt Shack has multi-generational appeal. His patented Trackaball technology allows guests to play point-earning games surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, family bonding, birthday, night out with friends, or a company outing. Since opening its first store in 2018, Pat's Shack now has four locations in London, and in the U.S. in Addison, Texas, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Nashville, Tennessee, Natick, Massachusetts, and Pittsburgh. We have ambitious plans for future expansion in Scottsdale, AZ and St. Louis.

The company has global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois and UK headquarters in London. For more information, visit puttshack.com.

