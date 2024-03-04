“Is Google evil?” Anupam Mittal on removing Indian apps from Play Store





Prominent startup founders stood up in arms and demanded action from Google.

Google's recent decision to remove popular apps from 10 Indian developers from its Play Store for violating billing policies has sparked a wave of criticism and concern. Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal, whose Shaadi.com app was removed by Google, on Monday expressed concerns to X about the tech giant's treatment of Indian app developers and their unfair practices. In a long thread titled “Is Google Evil?”, Mittal discussed the crux of the controversy and busted “myths spread by Google.”

“Is Google evil? This is a question on everyone's mind, so let's get to the heart of the matter in this thread,” he wrote. Notably, this dispute primarily revolves around Google's imposition of fees ranging from his 11% to his 26% on in-app payments. Indian startups have long protested what they see as unfair practices by the US tech giant.

Read the thread here:

The core of the problem stems from Apple and Google's attempts to transform the open internet into a closed app ecosystem that allows them to dominate the internet economy. They have already managed to control large swathes of the internet and now they want 100% control.

Current Issues – What Google Wants

Well, to bust the myths that Google has been spreading, here's what you'll do.

Claim 1: These fees are for infrastructure and quality control Reality: If that's true, why are these fees only for premium apps? Also, Google only provides links from APKs and does not provide any infrastructure to the app.

“So, is Google evil?” I'll leave that up to you to decide. But one thing is for sure: this is the new Digital East India Corporation, and if we don't put in place the right safeguards now, nothing will stop these companies from controlling our economic future. It means there is nothing. Thankfully, India has changed and now has a strong and proactive government that is not fooled by Big Tech's lies, deceit and judicial manipulation. Jai Hind,” he wrote in his last tweet.

So is Google evil? I'll leave that up to you to decide.

But one thing is for sure: this is the new Digital East India Corporation, and if we don't put in place the right safeguards now, nothing will stop these companies from controlling our economic future. It means there is nothing.

Thankfully, India has changed.

He had earlier expressed frustration over the removal of important apps and declared it a “dark day for the internet in India”.

Besides dating apps like Shaadi.com, Bharat Matrimony, Telugu Matrimony, Truly Madly and QuackQuack, local video streaming platform Stage, Balaji Telefilms' Altt and audio streaming app Kuku FM were also removed. However, some apps have been reinstated as companies complied with Google's policies.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnau said on Saturday that Google's removal of the app was unacceptable and clarified that “startups will get the protection they need.”

