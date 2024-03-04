Applying wearable technology to real-world data





Claude Price, vice president and head of clinical data management at Quanticate, discusses the basic uses of wearables to collect real-world data, especially in clinical trials.

Advances in wearable technology are poised to transform data collection in clinical trials. Gone are the days when clinical trials relied only on intermittent visits to medical facilities and data collection was limited to traditional methods such as physical exams and patient self-reports. This change is expected to reshape how real-world data is collected and interpreted in clinical trials, enabling continuous remote monitoring of patients and moving away from the constraints of traditional methodologies.

Traditional vs. wearable-driven data collection

Traditionally, clinical trials have relied heavily on data collected during intermittent visits to medical facilities. This data, obtained through a variety of tests, measurements, and patient-reported results, is the backbone of clinical research. However, there are limitations, including infrequent data collection and potential bias in self-reported information.

Enter wearable technology. These devices, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and specialized medical wearables, are redefining data collection by providing continuous real-time monitoring capabilities. This approach enables the collection of vast numbers of data points in the patient's natural environment, resulting in a more accurate and comprehensive picture of the patient's health status and treatment effectiveness.

Impact of wearable technology on clinical trials

Continuous Monitoring: The ability to continuously monitor patients is revolutionary. Wearables can continuously track heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, and physical activity. This rich data collected over time reveals trends and differences that may be missed during regular health checkups. The challenge lies in managing and analyzing this data deluge, which requires advanced data processing and robust statistical methods.

Objective data collection: Wearables greatly reduce reliance on self-reported data, which is often subjective and inaccurate. These devices increase confidence in test results by providing objective, quantifiable data. However, data integrity is paramount in clinical research, so it is important to ensure the accuracy and accuracy of wearable devices.

Enhanced patient-centricity: Wearables can significantly reduce the need for frequent site visits, reducing the burden on trial participants. This approach can facilitate patient recruitment and retention, which is a critical element of clinical trial success. Wearables not only make participation more convenient, but also enable a more holistic approach by reaching a wider audience.

Reducing data gaps: Wearables actively engage patients in the clinical trial process. You can prompt actions, remind patients of required actions, and provide instant feedback. This interactive aspect improves adherence to treatment protocols and enables healthier lifestyle choices, thereby reducing the incidence of missing data, which is a major challenge in traditional trials.

Diverse data types: Beyond standard clinical indicators, wearables can detect subtle health indicators such as gait abnormalities and tremors, which can be especially useful in exams involving neurological symptoms. This expanded dataset, collected in natural settings such as patients' homes, provides a more authentic and comprehensive understanding of health outcomes.

Proactive health management: Continuous monitoring enables early detection of adverse events and significant health changes, allowing for timely intervention. This proactive approach has the potential to improve patient outcomes and prevent more serious health complications.

Challenges and verification of wearable devices in clinical trials

Despite the obvious benefits, incorporating wearables into clinical trials is not without challenges. Issues such as data privacy, accuracy, participant compliance, and the need for advanced data analysis techniques must be carefully addressed.

An important aspect is the validation of wearable devices for clinical use. Just as pharmaceuticals undergo rigorous testing, wearables must also undergo validation studies. These tests evaluate the accuracy, reliability, ease of use, and safety of devices against established medical standards. For example, wearables intended for blood pressure monitoring need to be compared to traditional blood pressure cuffs to establish their effectiveness. The design of these trials includes:

Study Design – These tests must be meticulously designed, including comparisons to reference standards to validate the wearable's performance. Accuracy and reliability – The focus is on ensuring that wearable measurements are accurate and consistent. Ease of use and user experience – It is important to understand the usefulness and acceptability of the device from the user's perspective. Safety and Adverse Events – It is essential to monitor potential risks associated with the use of the device. Data processing and integration – It is important to ensure compatibility with existing data management systems. Regulatory considerations – Compliance with regulatory agencies is required to approve a device for clinical use, and agencies such as the FDA and EMA set guidelines for the use of wearables in clinical trials.

conclusion

Wearable technology serves as a powerful tool to enhance real-world data collection in clinical trials. Its contribution to decentralized clinical trials is increasingly being recognized as it provides a more dynamic, accurate and patient-centric approach to data collection. While wearable devices may still be useful within healthcare facilities, their true potential is best realized when used in the real-world environments where patients go about their daily lives. This out-of-clinic data collection not only complements but exceeds patient registry data as well as other tools such as electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA).

However, to fully exploit its potential, each wearable must undergo rigorous validation and meet stringent standards set by regulators. Although challenges exist, the potential benefits in terms of increased trial efficiency, richer data sets, and improved patient outcomes are enormous. As technology evolves and integrates more seamlessly into clinical research frameworks, wearables are poised to become essential tools for medical knowledge and advancement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/digital-in-healthcare-insights/harnessing-wearable-technology-for-real-world-data/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos