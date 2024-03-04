Google is 'sluggish, but not retreating': Alphabet analyst talks about GenAI's gap with Microsoft and OpenAI and potential dividends





Artificial intelligence (AI) product Gemini has been embroiled in controversy, with co-founder Sergey Brin admitting flaws in Gemini's product and analyst saying Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sander -Going as far as demanding Pichai's resignation. ) has recently faced extreme market volatility.

Google stock has fallen 3% over the past five business days and is down 2% since the beginning of the year, after rising 52% a year ago.

RELATED: Google's AI controversy, Apple's shift in focus, and Musk's legal battle against OpenAI: This week's AI Google co-founder Sergey Brin rushes to use messed-up Gemini image generator without proper testing Analysts are calling for the resignation of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, despite the company's profits, which is why the company has experienced significant growth under his leadership.

Google Analyst: JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained an Overweight rating on Google stock. His price target is $165 per share. Anmuth suggested that while Google is down, it's not out.

Google's theory: Google's stock's recent underperformance, amplified by investor dissatisfaction over Gemini's issues, Anmuth sees as a sign of uncertainty in the world of Gen AI. Challenges include:

Search growth and positioning, ambiguous goals in restructuring cost structures, demands for greater capital returns (including potential dividends), and tough competition from Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) seemingly perfect strategy. comparison.Gemini Hiccups, Leadership Under Monitor

Although he acknowledges the intense scrutiny on Google's leadership and culture, he remains optimistic about Google's ability to overcome these challenges. He believes Google will not only take Gemini back, but will close Gen AI's gap with competitors such as Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ:MSFT) and OpenAI.

Gemini's recent issues, particularly the text and image response issues, have put a spotlight on Google's execution, leadership, and culture. Nevertheless, Pichai will make the necessary changes to product guidelines, launch processes, testing, and technology to ensure significant improvements for Gemini.

Also read: Perplexity AI vs ChatGPT vs Google Gemini: Which AI chatbot is best for you?

Changing dynamics of the online advertising market

On the revenue side, Google Search has shown consistent acceleration, raising concerns about Google's share of search and total ad spend. Meta and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s outpacing of Google's advertising growth suggests a potential shift in the dynamics of the online advertising market.

Google's ongoing restructuring of its cost structure, now in its second year, is focused on further increasing profit margins without expecting significant headcount reductions. The company aims to grow revenue faster than spending, focusing on streamlining and reprioritizing rather than large-scale layoffs.

Will Google start paying dividends?

Looking to the future, JPMorgan expects Google to contribute to its capital gains. After 10 years of significant share buybacks, the company is expected to announce a share buyback. Notably, Mr. Unmas has hinted that Google may start paying a dividend. This would be in line with recent moves by Meta Platforms, Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) and others.

The dividend outlook is seen as a potential catalyst to attract a broader investor base, but Ammuth stressed that the impact would be even greater if accompanied by an improvement in Google's overall performance.

As the industry awaits Google Cloud Next on April 9-11, the focus is on how Google will address these challenges and demonstrate its resilience in an evolving technology environment.

GOOG Price Action: Alphabet/Google's stock price was $138.08 per share at the close of trading on March 1st.

