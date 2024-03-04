17 exciting products that will intrigue tech professionals





Sponsored and hosted by the Consumer Technology Association each January, CES is an exciting start to the new year for technology professionals and enthusiasts. Featuring the latest developments in consumer-centric technology, CES not only helps technology industry leaders take notice of newly emerging tools and gadgets, but also inspires them to think outside the box about their organization's efforts. It also happens.

Even though CES 2024 is in the rearview mirror, attendees are still excited about the groundbreaking developments on display. Below, 17 members of the Forbes Technology Council tell us about the products and services showcased at CES 2024 that they found most interesting, and how these technologies will soon make life easier and more convenient for all of us. Talk about how you can make it safer or more fun.

1. Sustainable technology

Sustainable technologies on display at CES 2024 focused on energy efficiency and renewable resources, and stood out for their blend of innovation and environmental stewardship. These advances highlight the role the technology industry plays in addressing global challenges and linking progress and sustainability. – Bobrus, Corelum

2. AI-powered personal assistant

I was impressed by the dedicated personal assistant powered by artificial intelligence. You can manage a variety of tasks, including buying groceries, sending messages, and ordering Cahors, through a single streamlined interface that connects to an app on your smartphone. This is a technological breakthrough that leverages existing technology in mobile phones while enabling interactivity in everyday life. A new twist on the use of technology. – Dax Grant, Global Transformation

3. Automatic snow removal machine

This winter has brought heavy snowfall for millions of people in North America. Unless you're lucky enough to have the Yarbo Snow Bwer S1 Plus, an automatic snowblower announced at CES 2024, a snowstorm means a lot of snow shoveling. Imagine this as a kind of outdoor Roomba. As this year continues, we expect more specialized automated housekeeping robots to begin dominating the market. – Syed Ahmed, Act-On Software

4. Generative AI in cars

One of the biggest highlights of CES 2024 was the integration of ChatGPT into cars, especially electric cars. Through this integration, businesses can enhance customer comfort, safety, and personalized interactions. This is a great example of leveraging the power of AI to improve the driving experience for consumers. – Aditya Malik, ValueMatrix.ai

5. See-through TV

See-through TVs are interesting. Although currently out of most consumers' price range, these sets have the potential to blur the lines of reality in much the same way as virtual reality headsets. Imagine a hologram of a real person standing in front of you at a training center, hospital, or conference, teaching you or talking to you. Additionally, the TV can blend into its environment. – WaiJe Coler, InfoTracer

6. AR interface

For me, the most interesting development showcased at CES 2024 was the advancement in augmented reality interfaces. These new AR technologies will more seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds, revolutionizing the way we interact with our data and environments, and providing unprecedented levels of immersion and interactivity in our daily work. I promise you that. – Ken Pomera, RevStar

7. Space fabric

The NASA Space Fabric unveiled at CES 2024 is a breakthrough in space technology. A collapsible fabric similar to chain mail developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It has versatile applications, including acting as a sensor and providing impact protection to space infrastructure during space missions. – Sherry Brunswick, SB Global LLC

8. Holographic display technology

I found ZEISS's micro-optics presentation interesting. ZEISS has unveiled holographic display technology that turns any glass surface, such as an office or car window, into a screen that you can talk to, label, and personalize with others. Looks very futuristic. I'm excited to see how this technology evolves over time! – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

9. Whole house batteries

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra Power Station is appealing for its ability to function as a portable whole-house battery. Providing up to 21.6 kW of power, its versatile uses include domestic, emergency, or off-grid living. It is an innovative and sustainable energy solution that stands out in today's energy conscious world. – Andres Zunino, Zircontec

10. Wearables to improve sleep and reduce stress

I have to give it to Apollo as a Neuro wearable device. In a world where our mental health often takes a backseat, it's refreshing to see technology that prioritizes user peace of mind. Backed by clinical trials, the idea of ​​a wearable that can truly improve sleep and reduce stress is compelling. It's time for us to embrace technology that nurtures our inner selves. – Sandro Shubladze, Datamam

11. Multi-user holodeck

The multi-user holodeck demo at CES 2024 showcased the future of immersive technology. Stepping into a shared photorealistic world of virtual and augmented reality felt like a sci-fi dream come true. This new technology has the potential to greatly improve our lives. The holodeck represents a huge step forward. – Sachin Parate, Twilio Inc.

12. Eye tracking technology for drivers

Bosch's eye-tracking technology for drivers is outstanding. Imagine your car knowing when you need a coffee break after a long drive. This technology does more than just monitor the road. It monitors you and redefines automotive safety, data and convenience in a way that seems straight out of his science fiction. Automakers will have to decide which recommendations to implement and how, but the idea is an interesting starting point. – Gergo Vari, Lensa, Inc.

13. Robot assistant

A marvel of Samsung's AI, Ballie is a robotic companion designed to blend seamlessly into our daily lives. The new Ballie is a true AI companion. With more advanced intelligence, Ballie can come to you and project visuals onto your walls. It also helps you interact with other connected devices and perform everyday tedious tasks like turning on/off switches. – Jagadish Gokavarapu, Wissen Infotech

14. Brain-computer interface

CEA-Letis WIMAGINE, a brain-computer interface technology for people with paraplegia, stood out as a breakthrough development. Featuring a unique brain-recording implant and dedicated AI algorithms, it records and decodes patient movement intentions and controls functional effectors to help patients regain mobility in daily tasks. This is an innovation that will significantly improve the quality of life for people with mobility issues. – Cristian Landieri, IntelliSystem Technologies

15. Smart window technology

One of the most interesting developments for me was smart window technology. These windows also function as transparent OLED displays, providing real-time environmental data, augmented reality experiences, and integration with smart home systems. This innovation represents a leap forward in the convergence of digital interfaces and physical environments, turning ordinary spaces into interactive knowledge hubs. – Mark Lutzen, HelloData.ai

16. Air Taxi

Hyundai's eVTOL aircraft, unveiled at CES 2024, represents a breakthrough in the future of urban transportation. Scheduled to enter service in 2028, this innovative air taxi aims to reduce urban congestion and pollution, providing rapid air transport for daily commuters, emergency responders, and urban tourism. It is a symbol of evolving urban dynamics and provides a smart way to navigate the urban environment. – Nicola Sfondrini, PWC

17. All-terrain delivery robot

One of the most unique products at CES 2024 was the RcLabs MOBINN delivery robot. It is capable of navigating stairs and uneven terrain, representing a significant advancement in delivery technology. – Margarita Simonova, ILoveMyQA

