Google-backed satellite tracks global oil industry methane emissions





Written by Valery Borkovich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A new satellite backed by Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Environmental Defense Fund Group will launch from California on Monday with a mission to pinpoint the oil and gas industry's methane emissions from space.

MethaneSAT satellite joins a growing fleet of spacecraft in orbit aimed at helping fight climate change by releasing data on emissions of invisible but powerful greenhouse gases It turns out.

The European Space Agency and another satellite-based tracker called GHGSat already provide methane emissions data, but supporters say MethaneSAT will provide more detailed information and have a much broader perspective.

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) says this data will be used to hold accountable the more than 50 oil and gas companies that committed to zero methane and eliminate routine gas flaring at the Dubai COP28 climate change summit in December. It said it would help companies prepare for future regulatory compliance. EU and US methane regulations, including methane pollution fees;

“We will know who the laggards are, but we hope they will use that information in a constructive way to improve their performance,” said Mark Brownstein, EDF's senior vice president of energy transition. I look forward to that.”

MethaneSAT was developed in collaboration with the New Zealand Space Agency, Harvard University and others, and its data will be made publicly available later this year, EDF said. Google Cloud provides computing capabilities to process information.

Methane, emitted from oil and natural gas production, agricultural waste, and landfills, is many times more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

The American Petroleum Institute, an oil industry group, said emissions data from third parties should not be used for regulatory purposes without verification.

“Environmental regulators will continue to play the most important role here as data validation authorities,” said Aaron Padilla, API's vice president of corporate policy.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Additional reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

