Lawmakers are beginning to react to Google's admitted racial and historical bias, with one Republican senator wanting to “break up” one of the most famous and profitable tech companies.

“This is one of the most dangerous companies in the world, actively recruiting and instilling left-wing bigotry on the American people,” Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said on FOX Business' Sunday Show. told Maria Bartiromo. Morning Futures” exclusive interview.

Alphabet Inc.'s tech giant is scrambling to rebuild Gemini after shutting down its image generation capabilities. CEO Sundar Pichai told employees last Tuesday that the company was working “around the clock” to fix the bias in the tool, calling the resulting image “Gemini.” This model is “completely unacceptable.”

Social media users noted that Gemini sometimes creates inaccurate historical images that replace white people with images of blacks, Native Americans, and Asians.

Fox News Digital has previously tested Gemini many times to see how they would respond. When the AI ​​was asked to show photos of white people, Gemini said it “couldn't comply with the request because it would reinforce harmful stereotypes and generalizations about people.” Based on their race. ”

Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance has called for Google to be “dismantled” in response to allegations of AI bias. (Fox News)

Senator Vance elaborated on how allegations of bias could have ramifications for other areas of intelligence, including politics.

“Think about the impact this will have on the presidential election when open-minded, committed voters are researching Donald Trump and Joe Biden right before they cast their votes,” the senator said.

“We cannot allow companies that are in bed with some of the worst people in the world to control the flow of information and skew it to the left,” he continued. “we [have] This company must be broken up and common sense standards restored. ”

The senator addressed the possibility of legislative action against Google, noting that Google has become “too big and too powerful,” and calling the tech giant across political lines. He claimed that “voices are growing'' calling for the demolition of the building.

“My friend on the left, Maria, says she feels like our democracy is under threat. The biggest reason our democracy is under threat is because of what we think. , there are huge international corporations that control what we read and what information we consume,'' Vance said.

“That's a big problem, but the reality is that there will be more momentum to rein in Google,” he added. “We saw this with the release of Gemini. This is a far-left company trying to control the way we consume information. If we allow it, we will get exactly what we deserve. You’re going to get it.”

On Saturday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Google's parent company Alphabet, asking it to explain whether the Biden administration had any influence on Gemini's AI error.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.

