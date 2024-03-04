Google's search generative experience is reshaping ad placement on search results pages





News: Shopping ads appear above Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) snippets more than 80% of the time, according to new research from SEO platform SE Ranking.

The study examined 100,000 keywords across 20 different niches and determined the importance of ad placement within search engine results pages (SERPs), as SGE is a core component of search engine results pages (SERPs). I investigated. Analysis of SE rankings reveals important insights. Ads typically appear at the bottom. In a study of 18,455 SGE text snippets, ads were most often at the bottom (35.21%), followed by the top (23.19%). Shopping carousel ads were present 14.4% of the time. In 27.2% of instances, the SGE snippet was not accompanied by an ad. In the majority of cases, shopping ads were placed above SGE snippets (80.72%). On the other hand, placement at the bottom or sidebar was less common, at 13.65% and 5.63%. Each.

Why it matters: The importance of this research for businesses and marketers alike cannot be overstated.

In an era where digital marketing strategy is paramount, it's important to understand the nuances of ad placement in relation to AI-generated content. SE Rank findings provide insight into the most effective positioning of ads and reveal how AI-generated responses can be leveraged to drive marketing results. This knowledge enables data-driven decision-making and improves marketing efficiency, especially in sectors such as fashion and beauty, e-commerce and retail, where shopping advertising is prevalent. This study highlights the dynamic nature of Google's SERPs and the importance for marketers of keeping abreast of these changes. For example, in our late 2023 study, only 4% of keywords did not trigger an SGE snippet. In the current study, 12.3% did not elicit his SGE response. This suggests an evolving situation that requires continuous observation and adaptation.

Our take: Done right, SGE has the potential to enhance not only how users interact with search results, but also how they encounter and engage with ads.

In addition to fending off new search competitors like OpenAI, Google is walking the tightrope of keeping ads relevant while monetizing SERPs more than before the explosion of generative AI. That's certainly a tall order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insiderintelligence.com/content/google-s-search-generative-experience-reshaping-ad-placement-on-search-results-pages The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos