



USF Research & Innovation and the Florida High Tech Corridor are partnering to provide $100,000 to support the advancement of technology developed by USF researchers. This seed funding round will support his four projects from across the university.

Off-the-shelf repair systems for damaged and corroded bridges that reduce critical infrastructure repair time and cost A new protein-based therapy to treat the main genetic cause of inherited intellectual disability Life-threatening bacteria Vaccine optimized against the sexually transmitted pathogen C. difficile The threat of urgent antibiotic resistance An RNA-based strategy to strengthen the body's natural defense mechanisms to fight infections caused by viruses, bacteria and fungi

The following award-winning projects are led by faculty from the Faculty of Engineering and the Morsani School of Medicine.

Off-the-shelf repair of corroded bridges Advanced technology and high-strength materials Zachary Haber, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, School of Engineering

Dr. Herbers' research team has developed an innovative solution to repair failed steel bridges. The long-term commercial objective is to develop a repair system that is versatile and can be deployed at scale by bridge owners. At this stage, the team conducted preliminary engineering designs, 3D computer modeling of the system, and additive manufacturing of small-scale prototypes. Through this project, the team will develop a full-scale prototype, complete proof-of-concept structural testing to validate system operation, strengthen technology readiness level (TRL), and obtain external funding.

Reelin Gene Therapy for Fragile X Syndrome Kevin Nash, Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology, Morsani School of Medicine

Fragile X syndrome is the leading genetic cause of inherited intellectual disability and is characterized by autistic behavior, childhood seizures, and abnormal neural signaling. There is still no cure for Fragile X syndrome. Significant previous research from the Nash lab shows that administration of Reelin, a protein important for cognitive function, may represent a novel treatment for fragile X syndrome and improve cognitive function in mouse models. . With this funding, the team will optimize the delivery method for the Reelin protein, a key step in preclinical development. Therapeutic interventions for this disease have significant clinical applications, and this approach may also be useful for other neurological diseases such as Angelman syndrome and schizophrenia.

Development of probiotic-based vaccine delivery system against Clostridioides difficile infection Department of Molecular Medicine, Morsani University of Medicine Xingmin Sun

Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) is a spore-forming, life-threatening bacterial pathogen that is currently classified as an urgent antibiotic resistance threat by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Aggressive vaccination offers an attractive opportunity to prevent C. diff and its recurrence, but there is currently no commercially available vaccine. The aim of this project is to develop a novel vaccine against Clostridium difficile based on Dr. Sands' two promising candidates formulated and patented by his laboratory. The research team plans to optimize the vaccine for oral administration. This method is more promising than typical intramuscular vaccines because it delivers the vaccine directly to the intestine, the main site of C. diffs onset and progression. This project is an important step in improving the patented vaccine candidate for human application and commercialization.

Strategies to strengthen antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal defenses Hana Totally Jain, Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology, Morsani College of Medicine

Infectious diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi have serious and often devastating effects on human health, especially those with weakened immune systems. Recognizing the critical need for a comprehensive infection-fighting strategy, Dr. Totally Gian's team strengthens the body's natural antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal defense mechanisms and puts it on alert against potential infections. We have developed a promising method to increase Pathogen. In vitro studies have demonstrated a reduction in viral, bacterial, and fungal replication. However, more rigorous in vitro and in vivo studies are essential. In this project, the team moves from controlled laboratory conditions to the complex environment of living organisms. This ensures the safety and efficacy of the proposed approach and lays the foundation for its potential integration into clinical practice.

The funding is part of the Corridor Early Stage Innovation Fund, a program first launched in fall 2022 to support early-stage applied research with significant commercial potential. Awards in previous rounds focused on AI-based tools for stroke patients and aging populations, sustainable manufacturing, defense technology, and other key innovation areas. To date, past recipients have leveraged the funds to launch startups, secure federal funding through the America Seed Fund program, and partner with other potential partners.

Details on past awards can be found at https://www.usf.edu/research-innovation/news/2023/usfri-corridor-announce-awards-early-stage-innovation-fund.aspx.

Information regarding future rounds, including dates and focus areas, will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.usf.edu/corridor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usf.edu/research-innovation/news/2024/usf-corridor-collaboration-supports-infrastructure-innovation-vaccine.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos