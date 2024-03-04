LG's latest G4 and C4 OLED TVs are coming soon, and pre-order offers are amazing





Looking for a great deal on a cutting-edge, large-screen smart TV that's not yet available to the public? LG is accepting pre-orders for the 2024 edition of the OLED G4 and OLED C4 TVs.

The LG C3 was one of our most popular TVs last year and is the brand's best-selling model. This TV's 120Hz refresh rate and sharp picture make it one of the best TVs for watching sports and playing video games. That's why we're so excited about this release. C4 promises to be more than that.

Get great savings when you order by March 17th. Take advantage of 5% back with LG Rewards and get up to 25% off LG Soundbars and free home wall mount or his TV stand setup.

Check out LG's new 2024 C4 TV LG

The C4 series TV is LG's new flagship OLED model, replacing the C3 in 2023. They feature over 8 million self-emissive pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors – think 100% color coverage with 100% color fidelity. These TVs also come with features like Dolby Vision support. Special viewing modes are also available, such as Filmmaker mode, which creates movies exactly as the director intended.

Not everything you watch will be displayed in native 4K resolution, but your TV has you covered. Take full advantage of your TV's enhanced AI upscaling to improve your picture to near 4K quality in real-time. I also like that this TV has a multi-view feature so I can split the screen and he can watch two things at the same time.

These TVs feature a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate via LG's a9 AI processor 4K Gen 7 and WebOS 24 operating system. To complement its amazing picture quality, the C4 TV supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and has a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system, including a downward-facing speaker. There are also plenty of port options.

Choose your ideal screen size: 42 inches ($1,500), 48 inches ($1,600), 55 inches ($2,000), 65 inches ($2,700), 77 inches ($3,700), or 83 inches ($5,400). Pre-orders also include the LG Soundbar C, which supports IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos, for just $800 more ($200 off the soundbar price).

Once again, when you pre-order a C4 Series TV, you'll get 5% back with LG Rewards and free wall mount or TV stand setup. This TV will start shipping on March 11th.

Pre-order 2024 model LG OLED Evo G4 series TV LG

When it comes to the 2024 model year of LG's G4 series smart TVs, bigger is definitely better. This new TV lineup replaces the 2023 G3 series. Choose from 55-inch ($2,600), 65-inch ($3,400), 77-inch ($4,600), 83-inch ($6,500), or 97-inch ($25,000) models. Both offer stunning image quality at full resolution. Advantages of the latest OLED display technology.

These beauties offer over 8 million self-emitting pixels for brighter, more accurate, and more vibrant colors than ever before. That means 100% color coverage with 100% color fidelity. This series of TVs is 150% brighter than the B4 series TVs from just a few years ago. And these new TVs offer faster, more powerful processors with better AI-based upscaling.

These 4K Ultra HD TVs feature a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Each supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, as well as LG's OLED Motion technology, which makes fast-moving content (like live sports and action movies) look super smooth. It's all thanks to the LG a11 AI processor 4K and WebOS 24 operating system.

One of our favorite features is the ability to tap on the TV's enhanced multi-view feature to watch four things at once. The TV's built-in speakers offer 4.2 channels (including down-firing speakers) with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. So you can expect impressive sound quality to complement the premium picture quality, even without the addition of a soundbar.

Until March 14th, pre-order a G4 Series TV and get 5% back with LG Rewards, up to 25% off LG Soundbars, and free wall mount or TV stand setup.

Jason R. Rich

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with over 30 years of writing experience. He is also an excellent writer and photographer. One of his recently published books, Remote His Worker's Handbook: How to Work Effectively from Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books), is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold can.

