Google's March feature drop is here, but it's not for you





Summary Google's latest Pixel Feature Drop brings new camera features, app screen sharing, and Fast Pair improvements. The Circle to Search feature extends to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, allowing you to quickly search by drawing on the screen. Pixel Watch 1 receives pace and heart rate zone training updates, bringing it closer to new Pixel Watch 2 features.

Today is the first Monday in March, and you know what that means. Google rolls out new updates for Pixel as part of its Pixel Feature Drop initiative, adding more features to the device every three months. Many of the additional features have already been tested in Android 14 QPR2 and are now finally available to everyone with a recent Google device. However, if you're in the US, you'll have to wait a little longer. This feature drop will be rolled out worldwide starting today, but Google says he'll have to wait until March 11th.

All new platform features Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 New features and earlier Google's latest QPR2 release includes many surprises and some long-awaited features Circle to Search is coming to more smartphones 2 more two smartphones, specifically the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

At Samsung's big Galaxy S24 launch event, Google announced Circle to Search, a new way to quickly gather detailed information about what's on your screen. To invoke it, simply press and hold the navigation bar or home button at the bottom of the screen and draw a circle or squiggle on the screen to look up something with a simple Google search.

This feature was initially only available on the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series, but given that it's purely software-based, it's likely that Google will expand this feature to more phones in its lineup soon. I was expecting that. The company certainly listened and once again decided to make discretionary cuts. Rather than releasing Circle to Search on all currently supported Pixel phones, it will only be available on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. This feature is also not available on the Pixel 7a, which has nearly the same hardware as the Pixel 7.

Improved screen sharing and fast pairing in the app You no longer need to show a notification to everyone when recording your screen

When it comes to other features, Google doesn't put much emphasis on its latest and greatest phones. Thanks to upgrades to Android itself as part of QPR2, you can now log just one specific app on your phone without exposing the system UI or notifications. This feature is available on all smartphones and Pixel Tablets starting with Pixel 5a.

If you're switching to a new phone or happen to have more than one Google device to connect to your favorite Bluetooth earbuds, this update might be helpful. Google is offering a new “Previously Used Accounts” option on the connected device's settings page. Now you can use your Google Account to quickly connect Bluetooth devices you previously used on your phone. will be able to access.

Google also officially announced a new floating voice input keyboard for Android tablets with this release. Rather than always displaying a full-screen keyboard when dictating, the keyboard collapses into a small pill that you can move around the screen as needed. However, this has started rolling out on Android tablets for a while now.

New camera features and next-generation call screening Pixel smartphones are even better.

The Pixel 8 and 7 series are getting new photo and video capture enhancements with features coming in March. Google is rolling out the option to upload Ultra HDR images to Instagram, allowing you to take full advantage of the new image format on social media. Similarly, 10-bit HDR videos can now be used and shared on Instagram Reels as well. You may have come across some of these very bright videos during your scrolling sessions.

Related hands-on with Ultra HDR in Android 14: The Future of Photography Android 14 adds support for Google's new Ultra HDR image format, and learn how it changes the way photos are taken and displayed

Google's signature Call Screen feature is also scheduled for a small upgrade. After you enable the call screen, if the caller is silent, a tip will appear and you can tap to say “Hello?” to your assistant. The Assistant also tells callers to wait longer if it can't answer right away.

Source: Google

The original Pixel Watch was well-received, with many new fitness features inherited from the Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel Watch 2 may be the current star of Google's (admittedly small) watch lineup, but its predecessor is finally getting some upgrades that bring it closer. With a feature drop in March, Pixel Watch gains support for paced training, allowing you to set a target pace during GPS-assisted workouts. You can see if you're in the zone on your watch, and get a notification if you're out of the zone. A similar feature is available for heart rate zone training, and your Pixel Watch can now notify you when you switch to a different zone.

Source: Google

Pixel Watch 1 also offers an automatic workout mode. Like the second-generation watch, this means it will automatically start and stop tracking when it detects a certain range of workouts. Can be used for running, walking, elliptical, spinning, outdoor cycling, treadmill training, and rowing.

Coming soon to a Pixel near you The Pixel lineup is even more segmented

As you can see, not all phones or all watches offer the same software features. The lineup also looks a little more fragmented than before, as Google is splitting the rollout into international and domestic markets. We can only hope that features like Circle to Search become available across the entire lineup sooner rather than later.

