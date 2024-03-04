DVIDS – News – NUWC Division Newport hosts discussion on collaboration opportunities





Newport, R.I. Bill Zappone, a member of the Technology Partnership Office (TPO) for the Newport Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) division, said many of the center's scientists and engineers have benefited through collaboration with the United States. They think they are unaware of the countless opportunities available to them. external organization.

To this end, technology and commercialization expert Zappone and Northeast Tech Bridge Director Julie Kallfelz will host a panel discussion on February 7th to discuss how to use the tools in your toolbox. explained in detail how TPO can help your project succeed.

Our mission is to partner with outside organizations, and we do that in several ways, Zappone said. This is a forum about toolboxes, so the TPO office has a set of tools that we use.

Joining Zappone and Kalfelz on the panel was Molly McGee, CEO of SENEDIA, the Alliance for Defense, Technology and Innovation. Lee Silvestre, Northeast Tech Bridge and his NavalX coordinator at SENEDIA; Eric Brine, director of 401 Tech Bridge, a nonprofit organization working in conjunction with Northeast Tech Bridge. and Linda Larson, operations manager at 401 Tech Bridge.

These organizations are our eyes and ears in the industry, and we know who has what capabilities, what their skill level is, and what their maturity level is. , Kalfertz said. This is a force expansion for NUWC Division Newport. These partnerships give us even greater reach and capabilities.

SENEDIA and 401 Tech Bridge operate under a Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA). This will be used to enable partnerships between Division Newport and semi-private organizations, develop potential interactions with state and local businesses, and increase utilization of Division facilities and expertise. .

The Newport division also has PIAs with the University of Rhode Island Business Engagement Center, the City of Newport, Polaris MEP, which promotes manufacturing in the state, and Mississippi Enterprise for Technology.

How can external organizations assist Newport Division employees?

McGee began the discussion by detailing the SENEDIA-sponsored event where industry representatives can interact with Division Newport scientists and engineers. This includes the Blue Innovation Symposium, scheduled to be held from February 26th to 29th at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown, Rhode Island.

The second day of the symposium will feature a technology exchange panel including Newports Division Bill Craig, Advanced Technology Manager, Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Division; The topic of discussion will center on maritime communications in conflict areas.

What the event was set for was a high-level discussion on the technology that many companies can offer. Magee, a former Division Newport employee, said there are government small businesses there who will listen to you and then you can go out and have one-on-one conversations where you can dig a little deeper. That's what it means.

Another large-scale event is Defense Innovation Days, held in downtown Newport during the summer. Over three days, national security experts, top U.S. Navy officials, and defense industry leaders will come together to explore innovative solutions to technological and manufacturing problems.

McGee said there are many benefits to collaboration. We have a lot of collaborative events and we're making sure that NUWC can be involved.

Brine touted technology demonstrations hosted by 401 Tech Bridge, which often give small businesses an opportunity to showcase their products. Brine said a playoff series will be held in the coming months where companies will compete against each other in four different technology areas.

The series opener will be held virtually in March, April, May and June. Successful companies will be invited to Rhode Island to participate in in-person demonstrations at Blue Tech Demo Day in late August.

Larsen explained that 401 Tech Bridge allows organizations to work directly with the Newport division's principal investigators on a specific problem or conduct technology scouting to conduct market research for the principal investigator. She said the nonprofit will search around the world before reporting a list of companies that can meet the need. From there, Larsen said 401 Tech Bridge can coordinate meetings and demonstrations between the parties that could lead to procurements for testing and experimentation purposes.

In fact, we work outside the gate and work with you inside the gate to identify those companies and technologies, she said.

How will the collaboration proceed?

Once in-person meetings between Newport division staff and representatives from industry or academia and technology scouting take place, where does the relationship go from there? He talked about the various agreements that could be signed to move the world forward.

One of the most common is the Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), which allows the Newport Division and one or more non-federal parties to enter into a collaborative and mutually beneficial agreement that aligns with the warfighting center's mission. research and development (R&D).

The Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA) encourages and strengthens research in the sciences through collaboration between defense research institutes and academia. These agreements support his STEM initiatives and sponsor student interns. There is also the Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) program. It aims to promote and foster the development of the next generation of naval scientists and engineers through project-based education and hands-on experience.

Once a prototype is completed through research and development through CRADA, it can be awarded a contract through the Other Transactions Authority (OTA) program. Division Newport's OTA is operated by the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium, of which Magee is executive director.

This is another tool in the toolbox, and we have a consortium of companies with subsea technology capabilities that match what the NUWC has identified, McGee said, adding that the OTA process will comply with the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR). He pointed out that it was faster than the contract.

In addition, TPO is also responsible for the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs in the Newport Division. The purpose of SBIR is to strengthen the role of innovative small businesses in federally funded research and R&D. STTR requires small businesses to have research partners consisting of universities, federally funded research and development centers, or qualified nonprofit research institutions.

To get a general idea of ​​the full scope of the strategy, McGee recommends looking at the Department of Defense contract cone, which lists all of the FAR-based and non-FAR-based solutions for federal acquisitions. I suggested it.

This is a toolbox, all the different tools available to us to do the work we do on this campus, Kalfeltz said as he held up a printout of a shrinking cone. And there's a tool for everything. There may not be a perfect tool for everything, but there is a tool that can do it all.

Finally, Kalfeltz said if a Newport division scientist or engineer encounters a problem or is unable to resolve it, please contact him at [email protected].

Call, stop by the office, email, she said. I'm happy to sit down and think through what you're trying to tackle and see what the right tools are. I got a big tool box. Get out your toolbox and reach out to these contacts to help you figure out what your next steps are.

Recently awarded prizes

In other Northeast Tech Bridge news, a $10,000 award was recently awarded to an aerospace company through the accelerator program.

St. Louis, Missouri-based WingXpand was selected as the recipient of a $10,000 cash prize as part of the MassChallenge Accelerator program after a series of technology briefings held on February 6th at the 401 Tech Bridge Collaboration Center in Middletown. I got it. Rhode Island.

WingXpand is developing a drone that combines the smallness and simplicity of a quadcopter with the horsepower of an 8-foot airplane wing, according to the company's website. The company says the drone is the first aircraft of its kind to be equipped with a smart artificial intelligence computer.

14 innovative companies across a variety of technologies presented a five-minute speed briefing on their capabilities in front of a panel of judges that included representatives from 401 Tech Bridge, NUWC Division Newport, Salve Regina University, and the nonprofit organization MITER. We faced off. A company that manages federally funded research and development centers.

In addition to the information session, companies had to submit an application and a two-page technical white paper. The judging criteria weighted the application at 20% of the overall score, the technical white paper at 60%, and the presentation at 20%.

NUWC Newport is the nation's oldest military center, dating back to 1869 as a naval torpedo station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor. His NUWC Newport, commanded by Colonel Chad Hennings, maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island. In addition to islands in the Bahamas, testing facilities are located in Seneca Lake and Fishers Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

