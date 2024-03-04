New productivity tools and advanced health features





Upload amazing photos and videos directly to Instagram

Pixel smartphones record great videos with vibrant colors, brighter brightness, and higher contrast. Now you can capture and share vibrant 10-bit HDR videos directly to your Instagram Reels, and upload and share beautiful Ultra HDR photos to your Instagram feed.

Circle to Search expands to Pixel 7

We recently announced Circle to Search, a new way to search for things on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. And soon, Circle to Search will be available on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, so you can get more information from your searches without having to switch apps. Simply press and hold the Pixel home button or navigation bar, then circle, doodle, highlight, or tap an image, text, or video to get the information you need right away.

New features in 1st generation Pixel Watch

Starting today, many of the advanced features of Pixel Watch 2 are now available on the first generation Pixel Watch.

Track your workouts with even more options

Are you training for a race and want to hit a specific pace goal or push yourself to go faster? Pace training on the first-generation Pixel Watch lets you: Thanks to the built-in GPS and motion sensors, you can use your device to set your target pace while exercising and know when you're within your goal. Pair with Pixel Buds Pro to get haptic and audio cues on your watch if you deviate from your goal pace.

If heart rate zones are your goal, use Heart Zone Training on the 1st generation Pixel Watch to monitor and optimize the time you spend in your individual heart rate zones based on your resting heart rate and fitness level. It can be helpful. and guide your training. You can also set personal goals and turn on haptic and audio alerts when you move from one heart rate zone to another.

A completely redesigned workout user interface includes larger text and brighter colors, making it easy to see workout stats like pace and heart rate at a glance to stay focused and on track. You can proceed to

In addition to auto-pause, the first generation Pixel Watch now has auto-start and auto-stop, so you no longer have to manually start or end your workout. When your Pixel Watch detects activity, you can now automatically start and stop your workout right from your wrist. It is suitable for running, walking, elliptical, spinning, outdoor biking, treadmill and rowing.

